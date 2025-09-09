Permits filed for building with 44 residences on vacant lot in Far Rockaway

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 9-story mixed-use building with 44 housing units on the vacant lot at 21-12 Cornaga Ave. in Far Rockaway.

The proposed building would be 80 feet tall and yield 64,676 square feet of space. Residential space will account for 33,973 square feet. With an average unit scope of 697 square feet, these residences will most likely be rentals. The other 33,703 square feet will be designated for commercial space.

In addition to the 44 residences and the commercial space, the permits also call for the building to have a cellar, 13 open parking spaces and six enclosed parking spaces. The property is within close proximity to the Far Rockaway-Mott Avenue subway station, which provides service for the A train.

There are bus stops near the property for the Q22, Q113, Q114, QM17, n31, n31X/M, n32 and n33 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Sorrentino Recreation Center, Success Academy Charter School – Far Rockaway Elementary, P.S. 362Q WAVE Preparatory Elementary School, M.S. 53 Brian Piccolo, Peninsula Preparatory Academy and Challenge Charter High School.

The building applications were filed by Amritpal Sandhu of Superior Hospitality Management. The applications list Manish Savani of M.S. Savani Architects as the architect of record.

Since 21-12 Cornaga Ave. is just a vacant lot, demolition permits will likely not be needed. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not yet been announced.