Permits filed for residential building with 18 units in Arverne

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 18 housing units at 3-06 Beach 68th St. in Arverne.

The proposed building would be 45 feet tall and span 11,550 square feet. With an average unit scope of 641 square feet, the 18 residences will most likely be rentals.

In addition to the 18 units, the permits also call for a rear yard that is 25 feet long. The Beach 60th Street subway station is within close proximity to 3-06 Beach 68th St., providing service for the A train. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q22, Q52-SBS, QM15 and QM17 lines. Other notable nearby features include Rockaway Beach, the Rockaway Beach boardwalk, the Brant Point Wildlife Sanctuary, the Dubos Point Wildlife Sanctuary, Thursby Basin Park, the Hammel Playground and P256Q.

The building applications were submitted by Benjamin Mendlowitz. The applications list Leandro Nils Dickson (LND) Architect as the architect of record for the project.

Demolition permits to take down the current structure at 3-06 Beach 68th St. have not yet been filed. An estimated completion date of the project has not yet been provided.