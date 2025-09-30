Permits filed for mixed-use building with 26 residences in Elmhurst

Permits have been filed for the construction of an 8-story mixed-use building with 26 housing units on the vacant lot at 84-14 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst.

The proposed building would be 85 feet tall and span 21,931 square feet. Residential space would occupy 18,022 square feet, commercial space another 3,708 square feet and community facility space the remaining 201 square feet. With an average unit scope of 693 square feet, the 26 residences will most likely be rentals.

A cellar is also planned to be featured in this building. The property is located steps away from the Grand Avenue-Newtown subway station, which provides service for the E, F, M and R trains. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q29, Q53-SBS, Q58, Q59 and Q60 lines. Other notable places nearby include the Queens Public Library at Elmhurst, P.S. 7Q Louis F. Simeone, P.S./I.S. 102Q Bayview, P255Q and P721 The John F. Kennedy Jr. School.

The building applications were submitted by Sonu Arora. The applications list the architect of record as being Michael Kang Architect.

Demolition permits will likely not be needed, as the property is currently just a vacant lot. An estimated completion date has not yet been provided.