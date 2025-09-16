Permits filed for new residential building with 12 units in Astoria

Permits have been filed for the construction of a 4-story residential building with 12 housing units at 27-05 27th St. in Astoria.

The proposed building would be 41 feet tall and span 8,349 square feet. With an average unit scope of 695 square feet, the 12 residences will most likely be rentals.

Other planned features for the property include a cellar and an open parking space. The Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue subway stations, which both provide service for the N and W trains, are within close proximity to 27-05 27th St. There are also bus stops in the area for the Q18, Q19, Q69, Q100 and B62 lines. Other notable features in the area include the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens, the Van Alst Playground, the Hoyt Playground and Athens Square.

The building applications were submitted by Joe D’Amico of Citia Nova, LLC. The applications list Frank Petruso Architect as the architect of record.

Demolition permits were submitted in August to knock down the 3-story structure at 27-05 27th St. An estimated completion date for the new building’s construction has not yet been provided.