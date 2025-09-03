Pheffer Amato reminds constituent families of free meals, distraction-free learning policies for new school year

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato is reminding her constituents of two major changes in the new school year: every child is eligible for free school meals and mobile phones and smart devices are no longer allowed during the school day.

As students head back to school, Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato is reminding families in her district of two major changes: every child will be eligible for free school meals, and mobile phones and smart devices will no longer be allowed during the school day.

The implementation of universal free meals for all schools, including nonpublic and charter schools, has been a focus for Pheffer Amato for years. During the 2025 New York State budget, she worked on the issue to ensure the state would give every school district, including New York City, the resources to make universal free meals a reality. Now, free breakfast and lunch will be provided to all school-aged children at all schools participating in the national school lunch and breakfast program, guaranteeing that every child will be eligible for health and nutritious meals.

“We all know that students do better at school when they have full stomachs, and one thing all of us can agree on is that no child should ever go hungry at school,” Pheffer Amato said. “I am proud to be able to stand up and say that through this work with Governor Hochul, I am able to bring this to our community and make this a reality throughout the state.”

Parents can still send their kids to school with their own lunch, but the free breakfast and lunch option is now available to everyone, regardless of income. The new policy will save families over $165 per child, per month.

The other major change taking effect this school year is the ban on mobile phones and smart devices from the first bell to the last bell. The statewide rule is aimed at creating a distraction-free learning environment.

“Our kids are in school to learn, not scroll on social media,” Pheffer Amato said.

Cell phones, laptops, tablets, smartwatches and other similar devices will not be permitted to be used during the school day. While a student is allowed to bring their device to school, they will be required to store their devices in school-provided storage, like a locker, individual cell phone pouches or another secure storage system, for the whole day. Phones will not be allowed during instructional time or even non-instructional time, which includes homeroom, lunch, recess or study hall. Should the student need a device due to an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or medical issue, they will be able to use it as directed.

In the event a child needs to contact their parent, all students will have access to a school phone line that will allow students to make emergency calls when necessary. Pheffer Amato recommends that parents review their phone numbers with their kids, as students will not have access to their contacts on their phones, while also ensuring that schools have updated and correct emergency contact information.

For any specific questions regarding the free school meals or the no smart device policy, parents are encouraged to reach out to the specific school.