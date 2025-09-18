Photos: Flushing Bank opens new branch in Jackson Heights

A ribbon-cutting was held to mark the opening of the new Flushing Bank at 37-44 74th St. in Jackson Heights.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the newest Flushing Bank location on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 37-44 74th St. in Jackson Heights.

Hosted by the Flushing Financial Corporation, the parent holding company for Flushing Bank, the event’s attendees included multiple local business owners and community leaders. Among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting were Flushing Bank President and CEO John R. Buran, Council Member Shekar Krishnan and Foundation for a Better World President and CEO Abdus Sobhan and Director of Youth Development Farhan Abdur Rahman.

“We are excited to be a part of this vibrant and diverse community,” Buran said. “Our multilingual branch staff can provide in-language support to customers. They have been busy developing new relationships and introducing themselves to the residents and businesses within this market.”

During the ceremony, Buran presented a $3,000 check to the Foundation for a Better World, which provides career skill training to community members. The donation will help fund the charitable organization’s youth development program.

“We want to make sure that we are supporting our community, building roots in the community,” Krishnan said. “And the fact of the matter is, as the world changes and the city changes around us too, to know that we have small businesses here that understand the importance of building relationships in our community and do so from the beginning really stands out to me, and that’s especially true for our financial institutions and our banks.”