East Elmhurst
Police & Fire

Surveillance photos released of gunman sought in murder of East Elmhurst woman: NYPD

gunman
Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly shot a young woman to death inside her East Elmhurst home on Friday night.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspected gunman who allegedly shot a young woman to death inside her East Elmhurst home on the night of Friday, Sept. 12.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 26-30 96th St. at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Dashanna Donovan with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The motive behind the fatal shooting has not yet been determined, a police spokesman said. There are no arrests, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

Homicide detectives from the 115th Precinct are still working to determine a motive behind the fatal shooting. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The suspect is described as having a medium to dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Under Armor logo across the chest, a black face covering, black pants, black sneakers and a black bookbag.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 115th Precinct has reported a half dozen murders so far in 2025, two more than the four reported at the same point last year, an increase of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

