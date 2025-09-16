Surveillance photos released of gunman sought in murder of East Elmhurst woman: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly shot a young woman to death inside her East Elmhurst home on Friday night.

The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance images of the suspected gunman who allegedly shot a young woman to death inside her East Elmhurst home on the night of Friday, Sept. 12.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 26-30 96th St. at 9:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Dashanna Donovan with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The motive behind the fatal shooting has not yet been determined, a police spokesman said. There are no arrests, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.

The suspect is described as having a medium to dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white Under Armor logo across the chest, a black face covering, black pants, black sneakers and a black bookbag.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 115th Precinct has reported a half dozen murders so far in 2025, two more than the four reported at the same point last year, an increase of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.