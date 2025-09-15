Quantcast
Ridgewood
Photos: Queens residents enjoy afternoon of fun at Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival

By Ethan Marshall and Ramy Mahmoud Posted on
myrtle avenue
The Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival was well-attended.
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

Several residents from Ridgewood and other surrounding neighborhoods were on hand for a fun afternoon at the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District’s Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The event ran from 12-6 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue, from Forest Avenue to Wyckoff Avenue.

Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

The Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival featured several local vendors selling food and other items, as well as music, inflatable slides and bouncy castles for kids, the Queens Bookmobile, courtesy of the Friends of the Ridgewood Library, an antique and custom car show, sponsored by the East Coast Car Association and Riviera Owners Association, and more.

There were multiple food vendors on hand at the Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
There were also vendors set up selling various trinkets. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Live musical performances helped entertain attendees. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Many kids had fun at the bouncy castle. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud
Kids also enjoyed going down the inflatable slide. Photo by Ramy Mahmoud

