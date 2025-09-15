Photos: Queens residents enjoy afternoon of fun at Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival

Several residents from Ridgewood and other surrounding neighborhoods were on hand for a fun afternoon at the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District’s Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival on Sunday, Sept. 14.

The event ran from 12-6 p.m. on Myrtle Avenue, from Forest Avenue to Wyckoff Avenue.

The Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival featured several local vendors selling food and other items, as well as music, inflatable slides and bouncy castles for kids, the Queens Bookmobile, courtesy of the Friends of the Ridgewood Library, an antique and custom car show, sponsored by the East Coast Car Association and Riviera Owners Association, and more.