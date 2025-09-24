QNS.com is the new home of Queens Post

We’re excited to announce that the Queens Post collection of community websites has found its new digital home at QNS.com!

In the coming days and weeks, you can expect enhanced local news coverage focused specifically on Queens neighborhoods, along with access to archives from our previous Queens Post websites. This integration with QNS.com allows us to leverage advanced digital technology and resources to better serve our Queens community alongside the established QNS brand, which has been a trusted source for Queens news and information.

You can easily find news specific to your neighborhood on the new site using our community-focused sections.

We’d love to hear your feedback, story ideas, and questions about this transition.

If you’re not yet a subscriber to our digital updates, we invite you to join our growing Queens community. Our commitment to hyperlocal Queens journalism will continue to be our top priority.

This merger strengthens our ability to cover the stories that matter most to Queens residents – from local government and school board meetings to community celebrations and small business spotlights. You’ll continue to receive the same dedicated coverage of your neighborhood, now with expanded resources and reach.

Thank you for allowing us to serve you and the diverse communities throughout Queens. We look forward to continuing our mission of keeping Queens informed and connected!