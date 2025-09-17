QPL celebrates Queens City Council Delegation during 11th annual Discovery Day Community Fair

Left to right: Council Member Lynn Schulman, QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, Council Member Dr. Nantasha Williams, and Keith Felsenfeld, Chief of Staff to Council Member Linda Lee, at Central Library’s Annual Discovery Day.

Queens Public Library (QPL) celebrated a group of Queens City Council members at the Central Library’s 11th annual Discovery Day Community Fair.

Hundreds of families gathered at the Central Library, located at 89-11 Merrick Blvd., to participate in STEAM activities, arts and crafts, face painting, bike-riding lessons and a free helmet giveaway.

During the event, QPL President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott honored members of the Queens City Council Delegation for their role in securing increased funding for libraries in this year’s budget. Honorees included Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, southeast Queens Council Member Nantasha Williams, and northeast Queens Council Member Linda Lee.

The City Council’s Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26), which was enacted this summer, included $17 million in increased operating support for the city’s library systems, which include the Brooklyn Public Library, the New York Public Library and the Queens Public Library. Additionally, $2 million was put toward the expansion of seven-day services at 12 branches across the city, with five of them in Queens.

Furthermore, the City Council also allocated $894,061 to QPL through various initiatives and member items, along with $14.5 million in capital funding.

Walcott said that the QPL system was grateful for Adams’s advocacy efforts, those of the Council’s Queens Delegation co-chairs and the entire Queens delegation.

“These critical investments recognize libraries as pillars of civic infrastructure and ensure we can deliver vital services in safe, inspiring spaces. We are delighted to have the Council Members with us here at Discovery Day to see how their support helps our communities thrive,” Walcott said.

“Libraries are among our most precious public resources, serving New Yorkers of all ages in every neighborhood,” said Adams. “I’m proud we secured $17 million in increased funding for New York City’s public libraries, including an additional $2 million to expand seven-day service so more residents will have uninterrupted access to these critical resource and information hubs. The Council will continue to prioritize support for our neighborhood libraries and the vital programs they provide for Queens residents and all New Yorkers in our communities.”

Williams described libraries as an institution that provides access to knowledge, opportunity, and community.

“They are the heart of our neighborhoods, not just places to borrow books, but spaces where children discover their love of reading, students find support, and seniors stay connected. With free workshops and programs at the library, anyone, at any stage of life, can find something meaningful. That’s why this funding matters,” she said.

Williams added that expanding library service to seven-day services gives residents the time and flexibility to engage with their library at their convenience and have a space for interpersonal connections that fits their lives.

“Libraries are essential hubs that offer community members of all ages a place to connect, access technology, and receive supportive services,” added Lee, who chairs the Committee on Mental Health, Disabilities, and Addictions. “Thanks to the $2 million secured in the FY26 budget, this Council is ensuring these vital community spaces can serve residents seven days a week, expanding access to neighbors who frequent the Glen Oaks Library in my district, and families who rely on our libraries’ services across the city. I’m grateful to Speaker Adams for her leadership and advocacy on behalf of our libraries.”

Council Member Lynn Schulman said that she was proud that the Queens Delegation and Speaker Adams fought to secure the major financial investment in library service.

“Libraries are the learning foundations for our communities — they provide access to knowledge, opportunity, and a safe space for people of all ages,” Schulman said. “With more branches now open every day of the week, families, students, and seniors across Queens will have greater access to the resources they need to grow and thrive.”