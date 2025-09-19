Queens cultural institutions debut ‘A Park For All’ lineup of fall events

A group of Queens cultural institutions shared major updates about upcoming performances and community events.

Representatives of the Queens Theatre, Queens Botanical Garden, Queens Museum and New York Hall of Science gathered at the Queens Theatre Cabaret on Thursday, Sept. 18, located at 4 United Nations Ave, surrounding the theme of “A Park for All” to announce their arts offerings for the fall season.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards also joined the representatives, highlighting how Queens’ cultural institutions are a large economic driver of the Borough and a representation of its diverse communities.

“You think of the diversity of this borough, 190 countries and 360 languages that are spoken in this county each and every day. In all of these institutions, these diverse communities get to tell their stories,” he said.

Richards added that as cultural institutions such as museums and the arts are “under attack,” it’s important for Queens to uphold its own cultural fixtures.

“It is important that we in Queens are defending our cultural institutions, that we are investing in our cultural institutions, and leaving no stone unturned in defending its values,” he said.

Since taking office, Richards has invested more than $43 million into Queens’ art and culture scene and more than $17 million towards the institutions represented at Thursday’s event.

“People come here for community, for solitude, they come here for play, and they come here for rest. And there’s another layer, people come here for arts and culture,” said Taryn Sacramore, executive director at the Queens Theatre.

NYC Department of Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo shared that she was committed to advocating for funding and programming efforts for art institutions across every borough.

“Art works, it just makes New York City the most vibrant place in the entire world,” she said. “We want everyday Queens natives to be able to come to their own cultural institutions and see their history reflected, but we also want the global world to know that you can see yourself right here in Queens, New York. You can come here and have a world-class, state-of-the-art experience where you are going to see yourself reflected.”

During the meeting, representatives of each of the institutions gave previews of their fall events.

Community members can look forward to the first fall with its new CityWorks exhibit, which celebrates the history of the NYSCI site. Additionally, on Saturday, Sept. 27, there will be a Climate Expo in collaboration with the Borough President’s Office and the STEM Expo, which is NYSCI’s annual college fair.

At the Queens Museum, fall exhibitions include the already opened exhibit entitled “The Great Society” by artist Fia Backstrom, which uses photography, video, and textiles to explore how communities survive in the face of environmental and extractive crises. In addition to “The Great Society,” there are two ongoing exhibitions hosted by fellowship recipients. Their works are a response to the history of the Queens Theatre and Flushing Meadows Corona Park, on the 60th anniversary of the 1965 World’s Fair.

Upcoming special projects also include works from local indigenous artists. On Oct. 25, the Queens Museum is hosting its family day, and on Nov. 8, its Dia Day Los Muertos celebration returns.

At the Queens Botanical Gardens, fall offerings include its annual Apples and Honey Day on Sept. 28, featuring apple and honey tastings and live performances. Additionally, on Oct. 26, children and families are invited to Halloween programming at the garden for the Trick or Treat Trail. November brings an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration, and a pumpkin smash and composting event on Nov. 9.

Finally, at Queens Theatre, Queens residents can snag tickets for a one-night-only stage reading of “Chicken and Biscuits” this November. This season also includes Calpulli Mexican Dance Company’s Dia de Muertos production. Attendees experience a live preview of the performance during the event.