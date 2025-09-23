Queens Climate Expo returns to New York Hall of Science on Saturday

The Queens Borough President’s Office is hosting its third annual Climate Expo on Saturday, Sept. 27. The event, which coincides with New York City’s Climate Week, will be held at the New York Hall of Science (NYSCI) in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. and feature workshops, green workforce opportunities, family-friendly activities, food and more. Additionally, representatives from an array of environmental advocacy organizations will be available to speak directly with attendees about resources and climate-related jobs.

Featured activities include the Climate Ready workshop series hosted by the Queens Public Library, a New York Power Authority-led workshop on home energy efficiency, and a tabletop composting give-away in partnership with the borough president’s office and Queens Botanical Garden.

“The remarkable progress we’ve made as a borough to safeguard our communities in the face of climate change is being sabotaged every day by a federal administration that believes it’s a hoax. But Queens can’t afford to go backward, so press forward is what we will do,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards. “There is so much incredible work happening across Queens to make our borough a safer, stronger place to call home. I look forward to highlighting all of it at our annual Queens Climate Expo, and I encourage all our neighbors to come see that progress for themselves.”

Richards first launched the Queens Climate Expo in September 2023 to mark the celebration of Climate Week NYC, an annual weeklong event held at the end of September. This year, Climate Week runs from Sept. 21-28.

NYC Climate Week is an annual international event that focuses on climate action and unites leaders from different sectors, including business, government, and activism, to discuss and showcase climate solutions to climate change.

The Climate Expo is one of many ongoing environmental initiatives launched by the Borough President’s office. Each spring, Richards’ office launches an annual climate report written by Operation Urban Sustainability, a group of local environmental leaders and resiliency advocates formed as a coalition by the Borough President in 2022.

The group released its third report in April 2025, highlighting strategies to address historic air and water pollution impacting numerous Queens neighborhoods, among other initiatives around flood mitigation.

To attend the annual Queens Climate Expo, RSVP at queensbp.nyc.gov/rsvp.