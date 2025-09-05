Photos: Fresh Pond Road Street Festival kicks off in Ridgewood

The Federazione Italo-Americana Di Brooklyn and Queens are hosting the annual Fresh Pond Road Street Festival from Woodbine Street to Menahan Street. The festival, featuring carnival-style rides, games, vendors and food stalls.

The Fresh Pond Road Street Festival returned to Ridgewood on Thursday, Sept. 4, and will be running through Sunday, Sept. 7, from Woodbine Street to Menahan Street.

Despite light rain, numerous people turned out on Fresh Pond Road to enjoy the opening night of the festival, which was organized by the Federazione Italo-Americana Di Brooklyn and Queens. Attendees enjoyed fun rides and carnival games.

One of the highlights of this year’s Fresh Pond Road Street Festival is a Ferris wheel, which was set up on Woodbine Street. Among the carnival games is throwing a ping pong ball into a bowl, with the winners receiving a pet fish.

There was also plenty of delicious food available at the event. This included multiple “Lucy’s Sausage” stands, which dished out classic sausage and pepper sandwiches, as well as stands selling tacos, Latin barbecue, lemonade, deep-fried Oreos and zeppoles.

Multiple vendors were at the festival to sell various trinkets and gifts. Festival-goers were greeted by statues of Maria S.S. del Soccorso Patrona di Castellammare del Golfo and Padre Pio on Palmetto Street.