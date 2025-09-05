Quantcast
Ridgewood
Things to Do

Photos: Fresh Pond Road Street Festival kicks off in Ridgewood

By Ethan Marshall and Paul Frangipane Posted on
fresh pond
The Federazione Italo-Americana Di Brooklyn and Queens are hosting the annual Fresh Pond Road Street Festival from Woodbine Street to Menahan Street. The festival, featuring carnival-style rides, games, vendors and food stalls.
Photo by Paul Frangipane

The Fresh Pond Road Street Festival returned to Ridgewood on Thursday, Sept. 4, and will be running through Sunday, Sept. 7, from Woodbine Street to Menahan Street.

The Fresh Pond Road Street Festival will be running until Sunday, Sept. 7. Photo by Paul Frangipane

Despite light rain, numerous people turned out on Fresh Pond Road to enjoy the opening night of the festival, which was organized by the Federazione Italo-Americana Di Brooklyn and Queens. Attendees enjoyed fun rides and carnival games.

Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane

One of the highlights of this year’s Fresh Pond Road Street Festival is a Ferris wheel, which was set up on Woodbine Street. Among the carnival games is throwing a ping pong ball into a bowl, with the winners receiving a pet fish.

A Ferris wheel was one of the biggest attractions. Photo by Paul Frangipane
Winners of one of the carnival games received a fish. Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane

There was also plenty of delicious food available at the event. This included multiple “Lucy’s Sausage” stands, which dished out classic sausage and pepper sandwiches, as well as stands selling tacos, Latin barbecue, lemonade, deep-fried Oreos and zeppoles.

There were plenty of food stands available to festivalgoers. Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane
People indulged in sausage and pepper sandwiches. Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane
Zeppoles were available. Photo by Paul Frangipane
Photo by Paul Frangipane

Multiple vendors were at the festival to sell various trinkets and gifts. Festival-goers were greeted by statues of Maria S.S. del Soccorso Patrona di Castellammare del Golfo and Padre Pio on Palmetto Street.

The statues of Maria S.S. del Soccorso Patrona di Castellammare del Golfo and Padre Pio. Photo by Paul Frangipane

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

More Ridgewood News

More from Around New York