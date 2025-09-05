Quantcast
Floral Park
Queens County Farm kicks off Corn Fest with opening of Amazing Maize Maze

Queens County Farm is hosting Corn Fest featuring the grand opening of their 3-acre corn maze.
photo credit: Queens County Farm Museum

Get ready to be a-maized as the Corn Fest returns to the Queens County Farm beginning on Saturday, September 6. The event will feature the grand opening of the Amazing Maize Maze, a 3-acre corn maze sponsored by Con Edison.

The family-friendly event, at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park, includes a fun-filled corn-themed day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with activities, games, and food. The maze will also be open, giving guests a first chance to explore it and enjoy some early fall fun.

The festival will feature family-friendly activities. Photo credit: Queens County Farm Museum

“Queens County Farm Museum is proud to host our second annual Corn Fest, a celebration of community, harvest, and the agricultural traditions that make Queens Farm such a vital part of New York City,” said David Hughes, the executive director of the Queens County Farm Museum. “This event invites New Yorkers of all ages to enjoy the bounty of the season, from our fields of corn to family-friendly activities, all while connecting with the city’s farming heritage in a way that’s fun, meaningful, and distinctly our own.”

As the farm celebrates its 50th anniversary, this year’s maze image is a sunburst honoring Queens Farm’s radiant legacy. Festival activities are free, and guests can enter the corn maze with ticketed access. As visitors explore the maze, they will use puzzles, clues and fun facts to help them find their way. The maze will remain open Saturdays and Sundays, from Sept. 6th through October 26th.

Queens Farm’s corn maze commemorates its 50th anniversary. Photo credit: Queens County Farm Museum

“Get lost in the fun of the Amazing Maize Maze,” said Richard David, Con Edison’s director of regional and community affairs in Queens. “Con Edison is proud to support the Queens County Farm Museum and this wonderful event for all ages.” 

Special merchandise for the Corn Fest at Queens Farm. Photo credit: Queens County Farm Museum

Corn Fest will provide a day of fun, learning, and fun activities, along with the opportunity to buy some Corn Fest-themed merch, from t-shirts to popcorn and more. Admission to Queens County Farm Museum and Corn Fest activities is free (not including vendor purchases). Tickets ($10–$16) are required to access the Amazing Maize Maze sponsored by Con Edison.

For more information and tickets to the Amazing Maize Maze, visit Queens County Farm’s website.

