Queens County Farm Museum welcomes autumn with 42nd Annual Queens Agricultural Fair

Floral Park enjoyed the first weekend of fall with a harvest of agricultural activities.

From Saturday, Sept. 27, to Sunday, Sept. 28, the Queens County Farm Museum (QCFM) hosted the 42nd Annual Queens Agricultural Fair, celebrating the season with a multitude of family-friendly fall events. Nestled at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., the farmland featured the Amazing Maize Maze, a Blue Ribbon competition, a pumpkin patch, pony rides, square dancing and more.

While the fair ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., guests had the opportunity to participate in colonial experiences such as butter churning and basket weaving, immersing themselves in a pre-technological era. Other lively activities included face painting, mechanical bull rides and the butterfly experience. Attendees were also able to observe farm animals, including pigs, chickens and sheep. The vibrant weekend had no shortage of country-themed festivities, instilling a genuine appreciation for agriculture.

Among the main highlights of the annual fair are the roaming music performances by the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band, a swing jazz band that has appeared in international festivals. On the first day, the Family Entertainment tent featured Li Liu Acrobat, an experienced freelance performer who once toured with Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, along with the Midnight Radio Show, Mariella Price and Luke Hickey.

The fair showcased local food vendors from across New York City, offering attendees a rich variety of urban cuisine. The featured small businesses were Rock’n Hot Chicken, Greekalicious, East Coast Street Tacos and more. Additionally, the Bridge and Tunnel Brewery hosted a beer garden filled with crisp pours, donating half of the proceeds to the QCFM.

Another standout attraction is the Apple Cobbler, which measures roughly eight feet wide and is baked under the sun, with concrete blocks supporting the corners of the sizzling pan. Steve Eftimiades, the staff caretaker of the QCFM, shared that all proceeds from the sale of Apple Cobbler slices will be donated to the QCFM. Eftimiades added that the novelty “brings people together,” reflecting the overall mission of the annual fair.

T. Zoeckler, the Compost Outreach and Education Coordinator at the Queens Botanical Garden, educates attendees on the benefits of collecting and distributing compost. Funded by the NYC Council, Zoeckler helps individuals and organizations get acquainted with compost as a means of agricultural outreach. They noted the community-building that is commonly witnessed at the fair, describing attendees as “passionate about gardening and farming.”

“People swarm to get the compost because so many people have little gardens… so it is a really tight sense of community as everyone’s trying to figure out what to do,” Zoeckler said.

Bonnie Bromberg, the Director of Education at the Alley Pond Environmental Center (APEC), hoped to support neighbors and raise awareness about the educational programs offered at APEC.

Bromberg mentioned class visits at APEC that involve guided nature walks, discussions of selected topics, live animal presentations and STEM activities for children. Adult programs are also available, offering fishing tutorials, bird walks, meditative walks and glass workshops.

“A part of our mission is not only to encourage people to take care of wildlife, but we want people to be aware of conservation issues and promote sustainability,” Bromberg shared.

The annual two-day fair may have concluded, but there are more events in October to enjoy with family and friends. To learn more about the QCFM and support its agricultural mission, click here.