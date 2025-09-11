The Queens County Farm Museum is a must-visit for fall events in NYC

The Queens County Farm Museum has a month filled with fun and unique events for guests to immerse themselves in the fall spirit. The city’s only farm has 47 acres to explore, including historical buildings, farm animals and much more.

The month of September has something for everyone, from Colonial cooking classes to meeting farm animals, exploring the city’s only corn maze with the Amazing Maize Maze and more. Here are some of the farm’s upcoming events with fun for all ages.

Colonial Culinary: Colonial Cakes and Cookies

Sept. 13: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Step back in time to the Colonial days and immerse yourself in food, culture, and history while getting hands-on experience preparing authentic dishes using techniques and ingredients from the Colonial era. In this session, guests will learn how to prepare soup and stew from the 17th and 18th centuries using colonial techniques and recipes. Tickets are $58 per person.

Immersive Butterfly Experience

Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21, 23, 27, 28: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Explore the world of butterflies and moths on Saturdays and Sundays during the month of September. The special event features the Butterfly Vivarium exhibit, which is home to over 75 butterflies and moths, five different butterfly species, including the beloved Monarch, and three types of moths, surrounded by a lush environment of over 200 plants. The 30-minute visit is $12 per person.

Bug Buddies: Lanternflies

Sept. 14: 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

If you’ve ever been curious about spotted lanternflies, Queens Farm’s latest Bug Buddies series is just for you. Learn more about ethical ways to manage them, debunk common myths and even try catching them (safely) for observation. This class is great for ages 3-10, but all are welcome. The class is $12 per person.

Meet our Animals: Mischievous Goats

Sept. 20: 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meet some of Queens Farm’s beloved animals in this one-hour session guided by an educator and one of the farm’s animal experts. The event features hands-on themed activities. This series includes six individual sessions highlighting different animals. Sessions are $12 each, or guests can sign up for all six classes for a discounted price.

Sept. 20-Oct. 26: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Amazing Maize Maze made its debut on Saturday, Sept. 6, featuring a 3-acre maze with clues, puzzles, and more to help guests find their way through while having a fun time in the city’s only corn maze. Queens Farm also offers an evening event, Maze by Moonlight, on Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, only, adding to the fall magic as guests make their way through the maze under the night’s sky. Tickets for the Amazing Maize Maze cost $16 for adults,$10 for children (ages 4-11), and are free for children 3 and under (no ticket required).

Pumpkin Patch

Sept. 23: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get into the Autumn spirit by strolling the farm’s 47 acres and finding the perfect pumpkin to take home. The event, which is free and open to the public, offers a relaxing day while exploring other parts of the farm and feeding hay to the farm animals. Pumpkins are priced by size, and guests should remember to bring their own bag.

42nd Annual Queens County Agricultural Fair

Sept. 27 and Sept. 28: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Queens County Agricultural Fair is back with a weekend filled with pie eating, corn husking contests, hayrides, pony rides, square dancing and much more country-filled fun. The event will also include live music, theatrical performances and food and craft vendors. The Agricultural Fair even features an array of Blue Ribbon competitions in vegetables, arts and crafts, baked goods and more. Tickets for the event include single-day and weekend passes.