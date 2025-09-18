The 42nd Agricultural Fair is returning to the Queens County Farm on Sept. 27 and 28.

Get a taste of country life this fall at the 42nd Annual Queens Agricultural Fair at the Queens County Farm Museum on Sept. 27-28, offering a perfect way to celebrate the new season.

New York City’s only farm, located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park, will host a full day of fun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., including a Blue Ribbon competition, live music, food, an adventure through the farm’s Amazing Maize Maze and much more. The annual event provides a weekend filled with festivities for the entire family, with something for everyone to enjoy.

“From immersive colonial demonstrations and classic fair games to live music, local foods, hands-on activities, and our iconic corn maze, the fair offers something for everyone,” said David Hughes, executive director of Queens County Farm Museum.

The weekend-long event has a list of program highlights, from the beloved Blue Ribbon competition showcasing local talent in arts, crafts, food, and agriculture to Colonial experiences like basket weaving and butter churning, visits with the farm’s lovable animals, a roster of live performances, and country favorites like mechanical bull rides, pony rides, hayrides, a pie-eating contest, and more.

“For over five decades, Queens Farm Museum has connected New Yorkers to the land and to each other, and the Agricultural Fair is a joyful expression of that mission,” said Hughes.

If the day’s fun and games make visitors work up an appetite, there will be plenty of local food and beverage vendors at the fair offering cuisines reflecting the diversity of the borough, with an array of delicious food. Vendors like East Coast Street Tacos, Ed’s Polish Kielbasa, Ed’s Seafood, Rock’n Hot Chicken, Greekalicious, Kelli’s Ice Delights, Barrier Brewing and Knot of this World, will have plenty of delicious bites, along with Queens Farm’s Donut Shop and Cider Booth. The weekend will also include a beer garden hosted by Bridge and Tunnel Brewery, Community tablers, craft vendors and more.

For those looking to get a taste of the farm’s history and learn more about colonial life, the farm will be hosting tours of the historic Adriance Farmhouse, Colonial tea, recipes, samples, and produce tastings at the Edible Teaching Garden, and a tractor exhibit where visitors can explore historic farm vehicles.

“[The fair] is a timeless Queens tradition and the perfect way for families and friends to celebrate the season while honoring our shared history,” said Hughes.

Tickets for the 42nd Annual Queens Agricultural Fair start at $16 for adults and $10 for children. Single-day and weekend passes are available. Admission is free for children under 2. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit Queens Farm’s website.