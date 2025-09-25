Get spooky in Queens: A guide to Halloween shopping

Halloween is in the air, and it’s finally about that time to deck out your homes with pumpkins and cobwebs and start searching for the perfect costume and decor for the spookiest season of the year.

Western Queens definitely knows how to get into the Halloween spirit with fun pop-up events and parties, and even small businesses are known to put out their witchiest wares for the neighborhood to indulge. From vintage finds to unique accessories, here are some of the best shops to explore to get into the haunted festivities this year.

Gift Box

Gift Box is the perfect place to find that one-of-a-kind accessory, from jewelry to dishware, fun stationery and more. The space supports many local makers and the shop is always a unique place to visit, whether you’re looking for something specific or just browsing.

25-11 Broadway, Astoria

347-813-4881

giftboxastoria.com

Instagram: @giftboxastoria

Spirit Halloween

Halloween season in Astoria isn’t official until a Spirit Halloween pops up in the area. The popular Halloween brand always has something new and unique with costumes, masks, accessories and much more for all ages.

32-87 Steinway St., Astoria

855-704-2669

spirithalloween.com

Instagram: @spirithalloween

The Brass Owl

The Brass Owl is a neighborhood gem with clothing, jewelry, accessories, stationery, and much more. The space has plenty of Halloween and autumn-themed finds that make for a perfect gift for a friend or something special for yourself.

36-19 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

thebrassowl.com

Instagram: @thebrassowl

Bliss Vintage

Bliss Vintage is always a go-to for Halloween, from their decked-out window display to their store, which is always stocked with something special and unique, whether you’re looking for the perfect accessory to complete your outfit or are looking for Halloween themed clothing and accessories.

41-03 46th St., Sunnyside

347-989-6291

violetsvolition.com

Instagram: @violetsvolition

H Beauty Supply

H Beauty Supply is a one-stop shop for makeup, hair supplies, nails and much more. The expansive space has everything you need to make your Halloween outfit complete, whether you’re looking to temporarily change your hair color for Halloween night, or are looking for the perfect eye makeup look.

45-13 Greenpoint Ave., Sunnyside

917-745-0120

hbeautynewyork.carrd.co

Instagram: @hbeautynewyork

Lockwood Sunnyside

Lockwood is a neighborhood favorite that sells a wide range of gifts, greeting cards, toys, accessories and more. The shop has seasonal items, from kitchenware to clothing, and is a perfect place to find something unique for the Halloween season.

46-06 Skillman Ave., Sunnyside

347-507-0039

lockwoodshop.com

Instagram: @lockwoodshop

Two the Moon

Two the Moon is a children’s store that sells clothing, gifts, accessories, books, and more. The store always has a range of items for each season and hosts special events. It has clothing for babies and young children and is perfect for a cute gift or a unique find.

52-06 2nd St., LIC

347-763-3544

twothemoonlic.com

Instagram: @twothemoon.lic

H Mart LIC

H Mart has a range of candy and sweets that are great for trick-or-treating and the Halloween season. From Hi-Chews to Kasugai candy, Hello Kitty-themed sweets and more, the supermarket is perfect for delicious treats for each season of the year.

48-18 Northern Blvd. LIC

718-489-8580

Instagram: @hmartofficial