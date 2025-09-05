Major crimes down nearly across the board in northern Queens, robberies and burglaries drop in southern Queens

Northern Queens experienced significant declines in several major crimes year-over-year during the 28-day period from Aug. 4-31, while southern Queens had sharp declines in robberies and burglaries over the same period of time, according to the NYPD.

In northern Queens, rapes, robberies, felony assaults, burglaries and grand larcenies each fell. The only major crimes to go up were murder, which rose from no cases last year to one case this year, and vehicle thefts, which went up from 239 cases in 2024 to 254 in 2025.

Grand larcenies had the sharpest drop in cases across northern Queens during the 28-day period. Reported cases went down 13.8%, from 557 in August 2024 to 480 in August 2025. The 110th Precinct, which oversees Corona and Elmhurst, saw the biggest drop, with grand larcenies there having gone down from 103 last year to 69 this year.

Felony assaults had the second-largest decline in northern Queens, having shrunk 24.7%, from 255 cases in 2024 to 192 in 2025. The 115th Precinct, which covers Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst and North Corona, experienced the most significant drop. Reported cases there went down from 59 last year to 37 this year.

Burglaries had the third-highest drop in cases across northern Queens. Cases there fell 18.5% year-over-year, from 178 in 2024 to 145 in 2025. Both the 110th Precinct and the 111th Precinct, which spans Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows, had the biggest reduction in cases. Reported cases decreased from 18 last year to 5 this year in the 110th Precinct and from 38 last year to 25 this year within the confines of the 111th Precinct.

Robberies fell 11.5% in northern Queens over the same period of time, from 148 reported cases in 2024 to 131 in 2025. The deepest drop was seen within the confines of the 115th Precinct, where robberies went down from 36 last year to 28 this year.

While rapes had the smallest decline among major crimes in northern Queens, the percentage drop was the largest. Cases there had a 25% decrease, from 16 in 2024 to 12 in 2025. The 108th Precinct, which covers Long Island City, Sunnyside and Woodside, had the deepest decline in cases, from 5 last year to 1 this year.

In southern Queens, robberies and burglaries fell at similar rates. Additionally, there was a large percentage increase in murders.

Robberies in southern Queens fell 15.4% year-over-year, from 123 in 2024 to 104 in 2025. The 103rd Precinct, which oversees Hollis Park Gardens, Hollis, Lakewood and Jamaica, had the sharpest drop. Reported cases there went down from 43 last year to 37 this year.

Burglaries had an 18.9% decrease in cases over this same period of time, from 95 in 2024 to 77 in 2025. The 103rd Precinct led the way in this field as well, with reported cases having gone down from 33 last year to 12 this year.

While most major crimes were down in southern Queens, murders were one of the notable exceptions. There was a 300% increase in these cases, from 1 in 2024 to 4 in 2025. This includes two such cases this year within the confines of the 100th Precinct, which covers Arverne, Belle Harbor, Rockaway Beach and Rockaway Park, after there were no such cases last year.

Across the 28-day period, the total number of major crimes, which include murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of vehicles, fell by a large amount in northern Queens, with southern Queens experiencing a more modest decline.

In northern Queens, major crimes decreased 12.78% year-over-year during the 28-day period, from 1,393 in 2024 to 1,215 in 2025.

Major crimes fell in southern Queens by 2.59%, from 927 in 2024 to 903 in 2025.