Queens Night Market celebrates 10th anniversary in Flushing Meadows Corona Park

The Queens Night Market, open at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

The Queens Night Market is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, returning to Flushing Meadows Corona Park from Saturday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 25.

The Market will be open every Saturday from 4 p.m. until midnight, offering attendees the opportunity to explore a variety of vendors, merchants and live performances at the bustling outdoor market.

“It was hard to believe back in April that we were starting our tenth season, and still hard to believe now we’re heading into the tail end of our tenth season,” Queens Night Market Founder John Wang said.

The Queens Night Market features food vendors representing over 100 countries, merchants selling unique merchandise and art and performances from local bands and artists. Attendees can expect offerings such as Haitian chiktay from Cassa NYC, Japanese takoyaki and melon soda from Yunomi and Ecuadorian encebollado from Mercy’s Kitchen.

The Market plans to host a string of local performers, including DJ Blvd, rock band Fallin Anthem, singer/songwriter Twelve Watts and other local artists.

Affordability continues to be a major draw for attendees. The Night Market has earned accolades such as being named #1 Cheap Eats by The New York Times. Despite inflation and tariffs on imported goods, the event has maintained its price cap between $5 and $6.

“We’ve operated on the same principles since we launched 11 years ago. It’s the same price cap that we’ve struggled to maintain. Luckily, we were able to do it this year,” Wang said. “That’s in large part due to our main sponsors, Citizens [Bank].”

Citizens Bank remains the main sponsor of the Queens Night Market, supporting its mission to provide affordability and accessibility for the public.

Continuing its commitment to community service, the Queens Night Market will once again produce the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s annual gala fundraiser pro bono for the eighth year.

The gala will take place under the Unisphere on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., with all proceeds supporting public programs and park maintenance, according to the press release.

“We are so thankful to have the Queens Night Market as an integral part of this community and a major part of what makes this event so special each year,” Anthony Sama, Executive Director of the Alliance and FMCP Administrator, said.

Fifty-dollar ticketholders can enjoy unlimited made-to-order food from select Queens Night Market vendors. Gala entertainment will include the rock cover band Jet City and other live performers.

“We’ve helped produce pro bono every iteration of the Evening Under the Sphere fundraiser since the Alliance for Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s inception because the park is absolutely critical for Queens and NYC,” Wang said.

The Queens Night Market has become a fundamental part of the community, celebrating the rich cultural diversity of Queens and New York City.

Yajaira Hafley, Executive of Tri-State Metron Retail Market at Citizens, said, “The Queens Night Market’s return for the fall season brings excitement to the community and offers New Yorkers another chance to enjoy the market.”

For more information about the Queens Night Market, visit queensnightmarket.com.