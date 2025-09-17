Queens’ Utopia Bagels expands to Midtown for fourth NYC location

A Queens staple is marking yet another expansion in the city with a fourth Utopia Bagels slated to open in Midtown Manhattan at the beginning of 2026.

The fourth bagel store, located at 875 Third Ave., will let New Yorkers ring in the new year with a schmear of cream cheese, as the new location will give the city yet another taste of a classic Queens bagel to start their day.

“The new space that we’re opening on 52nd and Third is more in the heart of Midtown than our first one [in Manhattan],” said Jesse Spellman, the co-owner of Utopia Bagels. “We’re trying to attract a corporate customer, and we feel like we don’t really have that 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. lunch crowd that the Midtown area is going to bring, and it’s very important for us to capture that audience as well.”

Utopia Bagels first opened in the heart of Whitestone in 1981, and it became a beloved go-to space in the neighborhood for its fresh pastries, warm bagels, and friendly customer service. The shop’s signature method of handmade bagels has attracted customers from all over NYC, which inspired its expansion to neighborhoods such as Long Island City and East 34th St. in Midtown Manhattan. Their fourth space, slated to open in the new year, was acquired less than a year after their initial Midtown expansion. Spellman, who’s partnered with childhood friends, Angela and Jimmy Tsoulos, has been growing the business ever since, expanding his father’s legacy and bringing a touch of Queens to the bustling Manhattan area.

“About 15 years ago, my father took over the business, and he became a partner with the original owner [Anthony Pantaleo],” said Spellman. “When I was growing up in the business, I wanted to venture out and open up more locations, and when the time came, I partnered with Jimmy and Angela. We grew up together in school, and their father was in the restaurant industry as well, so when we came together, we decided to open up the new locations.”

The newest addition will be located at the base of a 635,000-square-foot Class A office building that also has eateries such as Starbucks and Chop’t. With entrances to the E and M subway lines inside the building and the 6 train just steps away at 51st St., the corner spot is easily accessible for hungry commuters throughout their day. The perfect location was acquired with the help of longtime realtor to the Utopia Bagels brand, Jeff Winick, of RTL Realty Group.

“Utopia Bagels is built on quality and community, so it was important to find a location that felt true to their identity,” said Winick. “This stretch of Midtown has a built-in customer base and constant movement, and it’s a great fit for their next chapter.”

While an exact date has not yet been set for their latest expansion, for now, customers can still enjoy hot and fresh bagels from their three currently open locations, including their flagship Whitestone bagel shop. As the new year approaches, the city can have something new and delicious to look forward to soon with the newest Midtown location.

“There’s something special about being able to serve a classic New York bagel in Midtown Manhattan,” said Spellman. “This is a location with incredible foot traffic and visibility, right in the heart of the city. We’re excited to bring the Utopia experience to even more people, from commuters and office workers to tourists looking for a true taste of New York.”

