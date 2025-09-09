Local students celebrate restoration of Queens Valley Playground blacktop

Community members celebrated the completion of a restoration project at the Queens Valley Playground on Monday, Sept. 8.

Assembly Member Sam Berger and Council Member James Gennaro joined the celebration of the completion of the restored blacktop at Queens Valley Playground, which is adjacent to P.S. 164.

The restored blacktop allows for a variety of activities, including soccer and pickleball, while providing an open space for students, families and community members to enjoy recreational activities. Additionally, the project included green infrastructure to improve local stormwater management, with nearly 2,000 square feet of porous pavement managing 320,000 gallons of stormwater a year to help mitigate flooding and improve water quality in Flushing Creek.

“I am proud to celebrate the restoration of the Queens Valley Playground blacktop alongside the P.S. 164 community and Councilman Gennaro,” said Berger. “This revitalized space not only offers a safe and engaging environment for students and families to play, learn, and come together, but it also represents a meaningful step toward a more resilient and sustainable neighborhood. By listening to the principal, the students, and our neighbors, we’re ensuring this park serves the community as a whole. This project is a testament to what we can achieve when city agencies, schools, and community members collaborate with a shared vision for a healthier, more vibrant Queens.”

Gennaro added that the restored blacktop will allow P.S. 164 students to have an exciting play space.

“This is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we work together, and the students of P.S. 164 truly deserve it,” he said.

Ingrid Lafalaise, principal of P.S. 164, said the school community was pleased to see the Queens Valley Playground’s blacktop come to life.

“This vibrant space will not only enhance our students’ opportunities for play and physical activity but also strengthen the connection between our school and the surrounding community. We are grateful to Assemblyman Berger, Councilman Gennaro, and our city partners for investing in a safe, welcoming environment where children, families, and neighbors can come together.”