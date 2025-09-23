Rajkumar to host free Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in Woodhaven

Assemblywoman Rajkumar with the Org. Mburukuya Paraguay – NY dance troupe. Photo courtesy of Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar.

Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar will host a free Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Wednesday night, recognizing the trailblazing members of the Latino community in Assembly District 38.

The celebration, which will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at Tropical Restaurant at 88-18 Jamaica Ave., represents “one of the biggest” Hispanic Heritage Month events in the history of Rajkumar’s district, according to Rajkumar’s representatives.

Taking place in the heart of Rajkumar’s home of Woodhaven, the event has been titled “Raíces y Futuro” (Roots and Future), recognizing the “trailblazing leaders of the Latino community, as well as the next generation of rising stars who are taking up the mantle.”

A number of prominent Hispanic leaders will be honored at the free event, including U.S. Rep. Nydia Velázquez, and child advocate Connie Altamiran.

Tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafael Arboleda, Queens Library ethnic media communications professional and Community Board 9 member Zoila Bofill and urban redeveloper Cristal Rivera will also be honored at Wednesday’s event.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar will also honor IDNYC Assistant Deputy Commissioner and CB 9 public safety chair Dr. Albert Gamarra, restaurateur Jaime Illescas and Fenix XL Car & Limo founder Antonio Vaca, who also operates food pantries across New York City.

The free event will additionally feature authentic Latin dance, live music and food for attendees.