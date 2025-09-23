Mural series celebrating Ravenswood seniors unveiled at senior center

Murals unveiled at the Ravenswood Senior Center as part of a collaborative project between local seniors, Woken Arts and the Public Housing Community Fund. Photo: Heller.

A series of murals developed in partnership with Ravenswood seniors has been unveiled at the NYCHA Ravenswood Senior Center.

The mural project, developed in partnership with the Public Housing Community Fund (PHCF) and artist group Woken Arts, saw seniors from Ravenswood’s art programming team up with Woken Arts representatives to plan a series of murals for the senior center, located at 34-35 12th St.

The murals celebrate the contribution of Ravenswood seniors to the fabric of the neighborhood, with local seniors providing volunteer assistance throughout the creation of the three murals.

Representatives of Ravenswood Houses said the community boasts a “particularly talented” group of seniors, including Lorraine Douglass, who co-chairs the senior center’s Menu Committee and decorates “every inch” of the dining center to ensure that each member feels cared for.

Meanwhile, Ravenswood seniors spend an hour every Wednesday and Friday making art guided by volunteer teacher Lashonda Finney.

Finney, a caseworker at the senior center who leads a number of art classes, has helped build a thriving arts culture among Ravenswood seniors by leading numerous weekly art classes, according to representatives for Ravenswood Houses.

The project, titled “Across Time & Place,” stands as a tribute to the older adult community in Ravenswood, according to PHCF Senior Manager for Art and Culture Kemi Karim.

“The new mural stands as a testament to the collective wisdom. creativity and spirit of the older adult residents at Ravenswood Houses,” Karim said in a statement. “Their deep dedication to this community was reflected in their eagerness to collaborate with muralists Lisa and Anthony of Woken Arts, resulting in an extraordinary work of art that honors their legacy of pride and belonging.”