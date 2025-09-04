With the start of a new month, back-to-school schedules, and the end of relaxing summer days and warm nights, September marks the perfect time to bask in self-care and relaxation after shifting to a new schedule and a change in season. Luckily, Queens is filled with relaxing spas to unwind and recharge. From wellness facilities to day spas and more, there’s something for everyone to bask in self-care.

Whether you’re looking for a day-long escape or an afternoon getaway, here is a list of spas in Queens to de-stress and unwind.

Spa Castle

Spa Castle offers the perfect daytime getaway for the ultimate relaxation and self-care escape. The five-floor wellness facility boasts seven unique saunas, including gold-plated ones, a jade stone-covered sauna, near-infrared saunas, and much more. It also offers indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy pools, facial and massage treatments, a food court, quiet rooms for relaxing, and even more amenities that will melt the stress away, leaving you balanced and rejuvenated.

131-10 11th Ave., College Point

ny.spacastleusa.com

Instagram: @spacastlenewyork

Spa Zone

Spa Zone offers the ultimate in relaxation with a wide range of massages, including deep tissue, hot stone massage, prenatal, reflexology and more. The space also offers facials for a range of issues and concerns, waxing services and more. Stop by the spa today and indulge in a day of relaxation.

32-12 Broadway, Astoria

607-358-6333

spazone11106.com

Green Aura Spa

Green Aura Spa takes a holistic approach to wellness, offering a range of services, including lymphatic drainage therapy, IV therapy, aromatherapy massage, deep tissue massage and more. Whether you have chronic pain or tension from stress, the spa provides a day of relaxation and rejuvenation to give guests a reset in their busy schedules.

34-09 Steinway St., Astoria

greenauraaestheticsspa.com

Instagram: @greenaura.aesthetic

Kata Spa and Wellness

Kata Spa and Wellness specializes in massages, from Swedish to deep tissue, hot stone, and Shiatsu. The massage therapy spa is a great place to visit for pain management, stress relief, relaxation and increased mental and physical well-being. The cozy space provides a perfect getaway for the day.

47-46 Vernon Blvd., LIC

718-361-8482

kataspa.net

Simply Devine

Simply Devine is the perfect go-to space for beauty and wellness. With services like Environ vitamin therapy facials, massages for relaxation and pain relief, brow lamination and lash lifts, makeup sessions, and male grooming, including facials, and brow wax and trim, the spa provides a one-stop shop for a reset and beauty services so that everyone who visits leaves looking and feeling refreshed.

44-19 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

simplydevinebeauty.com

Instagram: @simplydevinebeauty

New York Spa and Sauna

New York Spa and Sauna is a Korean wellness spa that has a wet and dry sauna, hot and cold tubs, services like body scrubs and massages and more. The spa also features a separate floor with a common area for relaxing and a food court. The traditional Korean spa offers a simple and quiet getaway for relaxation.

149-06 Northern Blvd., Flushing

nyspasauna.com

Emunah Day Spa

Emunah Day Spa offers a range of wellness services, including hydrafacials, massages, body treatments and laser treatments. The spa also offers a range of beauty services, from spray tans to a lash and brow bar, waxing, and other services. The cozy and relaxing space provides the opportunity to relax and unwind and indulge in beauty services so that guests can look and feel their best.

36-35 Bell Blvd. #202, Bayside

emunahdayspa.com

Instagram: @emunahspaa