Rents continued climbing across the board Queens in year-over-year in August 2025: report

The average rental price for apartments in Queens rose across the board among each unit type year-over-year in August 2025, according to a report by M.N.S. Real Estate.

Over this period of time, the overall average rent in Queens rose 4.55%, from $2,926 in August 2024 to $3,059 in August 2025.

Studios had the most significant percentage growth among all unit types in this span, at 6.44%, from $2,372 in 2024 to $2,525 in 2025. Forest Hills had the biggest spike in average price among the 11 Queens neighborhoods included in the study, up from $2,123 last year to $2,574 this year.

One-bedroom units had a 3.03% increase in average rent, from $2,839 in 2024 to $2,925 in 2025. Astoria had by far the largest gain, from $2,854 last year to $3,222 this year.

Two-bedroom units had the largest price jump in terms of actual value, having gone up 4.5% from $3,566 in 2024 to $3,726 in 2025. Rego Park went up the most, from $3,135 last year to $3,955 this year.

Long Island City continues to lead the neighborhoods in the most expensive units across the board. In August 2025, the average rents there were $3,632 for studios, $4,393 for one-bedroom units and $6,327 for two-bedroom units.

Elmhurst had the most affordable studios, at $1,978. The cheapest one-bedroom and two-bedroom units were both in Jackson Heights, at $2,329 and $2,943, respectively.

Nearly every neighborhood included in the report experienced an increase in the overall average rent. The lone exception was the Woodside/Maspeth neighborhood, where the average price decreased 1.8%, from $3,003 in 2024 to $2,948 in 2025.