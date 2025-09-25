Resorts World earns CAC approval, moves toward final hurdle in bid to win state gaming license

Resorts World NYC would deliver one of the largest privately funded economic development projects in New York history if it secures one of the three downstate licences by the end of the year.

The Resorts World New York City casino proposal cashed in on a major win Thursday afternoon after a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) voted unanimously in favor of the project, propelling the Resorts World proposal to the final round of the race to obtain one of three coveted downstate licenses.

Resorts World, which currently operates as a “racino” offering electronic gambling machines but no live table games, has been operating in South Ozone Park for almost 15 years since opening at the Aqueduct Race Track in 2011. It has long been one of the favorites to obtain one of the three licenses set to be awarded by the State Gaming Commission this December due to the infrastructure already in place at the site.

The proposal became only the second project to earn CAC approval after MGM Empire City, another racino located in Yonkers, received unanimous approval Thursday morning. Both projects have now been pushed forward to the final round of the lengthy process to win a gaming license this December.

The six-member Resorts World CAC, including Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. James Sanders, Community Board 10 Chair and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams appointee Betty Bratton, Mayor Eric Adams appointee Nicole Garcia and Gov. Kathy Hochul appointee Stevens Martinez, all voted in favor of the project on Sept. 25.

Resorts World has outlined a whopping $5.5 billion proposal to transform the existing racino into a sprawling 5.6 million square-foot development that the gaming company says will create thousands of jobs, generate expansive public amenities and deliver new, inclusive growth for Southeast Queens.

The new integrated resort would see Resorts World’s current workforce expand from 1,000 existing employees to 5,000 permanent jobs across gaming, hospitality, food and beverage, security, maintenance and other fields.

Resorts World has stated that more than half of the new hires would come from Queens alone, with all workers due to begin work within the first six months of commercial casino operations.

The project would also create an estimated 5,000 union construction jobs to help build out the integrated resort, which will feature a 500,000 square-foot gaming floor comprising more than 6,000 slot machines and 800 table games. The resort would additionally feature 2,000 hotel rooms, a 7,000-seat entertainment venue, over 30 food and beverage outlets and more than 7,000 parking spaces.

It would also feature large-scale meeting spaces, 3,000 units of workforce housing, enhanced public transit connections, a STEAM school and more than 10 acres of community greenspace.

Robert DeSalvio, president of Genting Americas East, the entity overseeing the Resorts World Development, said CAC approval recognizes the impact that Resorts World will have on the community of South Ozone Park.

“We are incredibly grateful to the large number of residents, partners, and supporters who touted this project, without a single person speaking against it,” DeSalvio said in a statement welcoming the vote. “This is a testament to our mission – solidified over the last 15 years – to be the best neighbor possible here in Queens.”

The Resorts World team presented to the CAC on July 21, arguing that the proposal would bring a number of tangible benefits to the local community. More than 100 local community members also spoke in favor of the project throughout the CAC process.

Pheffer Amato, who chaired the Resorts World CAC, said she had heard the local community “loud and clear,” noting that most testimony was in favor of the project. She also welcomed the promise of thousands of permanent union jobs, housing, a STEAM school and a business incubator.

“This is not just a yes for a casino, this is a yes for our community and our future,” Pheffer Amato said in a statement. “The overwhelming majority of testimony was in favor, showing that Resorts World has proven itself to be a tremendous community partner and will provide incredible benefits for the local community, the borough, the City and our State.

“This CAC is proud to votes yes and advance this proposal to the Gaming Facilities Location Board.”

Richards, meanwhile, said the development is an opportunity for Queens residents to find good-paying union jobs, workforce housing and opportunities for their children to grow.

“With today’s vote, we are one step closing to ensuring the amenities we want and need here in The World’s Borough can all be found at Resorts World in Southeast Queens,” Richards said in a statement. !I appreciate the ardent work of my fellow CAC members in reviewing this proposal and ensuring that Queens residents had ample opportunity to make their opinions known, regardless of what those opinions were.”

Justin Rodgers, President and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp, also welcomed the CAC vote, describing it as a “promising moment” for Southeast Queens. Rodgers said Resorts World has established itself as a “key economic player” as well as establishing itself as an ally to the borough of Queens.

“Whether it’s providing well-paying jobs and career paths to area residents, contributing to local charities, or supporting our health institutions,” Rodgers said in a statement. “A full casino license for Resorts World would have myriad long-term benefits for this area and we hope Gov. Hochul agrees.”

The project has received widespread community support, with prominent celebrities and elected officials endorsing the Resorts World proposal.

Hip-hop legend Nas teamed up with Resorts World for a promotional video earlier in the city supporting the potential opportunities that the development will create.

The video, titled “It’s Time,” follows Nas as he walks through the current Resorts World complex, stating that the proposal is “more than just a casino.” Nas said the project offers “energy” and “hope for the borough.”

Shortly after the CAC vote, NBA legend Kenny “The Jet” Smith unveiled “The Jet Center”, a state-of-the-art sports and media complex that will serve as the centerpiece of the Resorts World Innovation Campus, which will also include a STEAM school and a health and wellness center.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, who chairs the Committee on Gaming, Racing, and Wagering, said in a statement to QNS in June that the downstate casino gaming expansion will create substantial economic development opportunities through job creation, better entertainment choices, and improved programs to address problem gambling. He also said he is rooting for Resorts World because it has been a great neighbor since opening in South Ozone Park 14 years ago.

“The selection of licensees must be conducted with absolute integrity, because we need credible operators who will maintain responsible business practices, generate positive economic growth and be mindful of the pitfalls that exist with gambling,” Addabbo said.

Resorts World and MGM Empire City were among eight projects vying for CAC approval ahead of the State Gaming Commission’s final decision later in the year.

So far, three separate CAC’s in Manhattan have rejected proposals for casinos in Times Square, at Freedom Plaza near Murray Hill and on the West Side near the Lincoln Tunnel.

Proposals for Metropolitan Park in Queens, Coney Island in Brooklyn and the Bally’s in the Bronx are set to learn their fate next week.