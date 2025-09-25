Richmond Hill man charged with attempted murder for unprovoked 7 train stabbing in Corona: DA

A Richmond Hill man is charged with attempted murder for an unprovoked stabbing of a 25-year-old man on a 7 train at the Mets-Willets Point subway station on Sept. 22.

Luis Pallchisaca, 21, of 112th Street, was arraigned Thursday in Queens Criminal Court on a criminal complaint charging him with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to the charges and investigation, at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, Pallchisaca was inside a 7 train at the station when a 25-year-old man entered the subway car. Pallchisaca approached the victim from the front, slashed his throat and then stabbed him in the back multiple times with what appeared to be a knife. He then fled the train.

Police from the 110th Precinct and Transit District 20 responded to the location, and EMS transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. According to the charges, he required multiple stitches for the puncture wounds. A tube was placed in the victim’s throat because of injuries to his larynx. The victim is still unable to swallow and remains in critical condition.

“As alleged, the defendant mercilessly stabbed the victim in an unprovoked attack and caused life-threatening injuries,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Our subway system is not a battleground; it is a lifeline for many. My office will use all tools at our disposal to prosecute those who undermine the sense of safety for millions of straphangers in this city.”

Pallchisaca was arrested at his Richmond Hill home by members of the NYPD’s Warrant Squad on Wednesday, Sept. 24, following an investigation by Det. Jerry George of the NYPD’s Queens Transit Crime Squad. Pallchisaca was booked at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Lana Schlesinger set bail at $500K cash/$1 Million Bond/$1.5 Million partially secured bond, and ordered Pallchisaca to return to court on Sept. 29. If convicted, Pallchisaca faces up to 25 years in prison.