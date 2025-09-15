Ridgewood’s 104th Precinct ramping up towing operations of abandoned vehicles

The Q Team working out of the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood executed towing operations at several locations on Sept. 9 to haul away abandoned vehicles and free up parking spots for local residents.

When NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch announced the expansion of the Quality of Life Division to all 17 Queens police precincts in June, after a successful pilot program at the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach, she said the “Q Teams” in each precinct would go after illicit marijuana dispensaries and smoke shops, illegal moped and scooters and abandoned vehicles.

In recent weeks, the Q Team at the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood has been towing away abandoned vehicles at several locations across the precinct. On Sept. 9, they towed away derelict cars at the direction of Officer Anthony Lamicella, freeing up parking spots for local residents.

“Quality of life is what makes our community such a great place to live, and we must always protect it,” Council Member Robert Holden said Monday. I’ll continue working with the NYPD to tow derelict vehicles, clean up our streets, and keep our neighborhoods safe and livable.”

The 104th Precinct Q Team also towed away an old abandoned school bus they found in Maspeth. The Q Team was patrolling on Juniper Boulevard South near 69th Place when officers noticed a war wash operating without a permit by the side of the road. The officers shut it down and arrested the operator due to an outstanding warrant.