Rosedale man identified as victim who was shot to death in Jamaica parking lot: NYPD

A Rosedale man has been identified as the victim who was gunned down in a Jamaica Parking lot on Sunday night. The suspect remains at large, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 113th Precinct responded to a 911 call of assault in progress behind 134-29 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard at around 8:30 p.m. and, upon their arrival, officers found Daquan Monroe, 29, of 149th Avenue in Rosedale, with a gunshot wound to the neck and shoulder. EMS rushed him to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short while later.

A description of the gunman and a motive behind the homicide have not yet been determined, according to an NYPD spokesman. There are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 7, the 113th Precinct has reported five murders so far in 2025, which equals the five murders reported at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct has reported nine shooting incidents so far this year, one fewer than the eight reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 12.5%, according to CompStat.