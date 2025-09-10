AM Nily Rozic launches home safety initiative for seniors living in northeast Queens

Assembly Member Nily Rozic’s office has launched a home safety initiative for seniors in northeast Queens.

Rozic, in collaboration with Ring and Commonpint Queens, announced the initiative on Tuesday, Sept. 9. The program will bring more than $90,000 worth of home security devices, including 250 Ring Video Doorbells, 50 Ring Cameras, 50 Ring Chimes and a lifetime Ring Home Basic Subscriptions at no cost to eligible residents.

Older adults living in northeast Queens who want to receive a donated Ring device can register at commonpoint.org/ring. Devices will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Rozic said the program was created in response to seniors in her district having increasing concerns about neighborhood safety.

“Too many older adults in our community feel unsafe in their own community. This partnership with Ring and Commonpoint gives our families added security and confidence. I will continue working to ensure my constituents have safe access to resources that make them feel safe and supported,” Rozic said.

Danielle Ellman, CEO of Commonpoint, said she was grateful to Amazon for supporting older adults through this program.

“We are incredibly grateful for Amazon’s contribution to older adults in our community to better equip them to age in place with dignity and safety. Some of our participants live alone, and it is an invaluable benefit to them and their families, providing peace of mind to be able to monitor their own homes,” Ellman said.

“We believe in making technology accessible to everyone,” said Jennifer Cruickshank, director of New York public policy at Amazon. “We’re proud to team up with Commonpoint, an organization that supports communities with comprehensive programs and advocates for the well-being of New Yorkers, and we are grateful to Assembly Member Rozic for her support of this initiative. We hope this donation will make a difference by providing easy-to-use safety technology that helps support community safety, connection, and independence for local seniors.”