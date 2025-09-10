Celebrating San Gennaro in Queens: Your guide to a delicious Italian escape

The annual San Gennaro Festival returns to NYC’s Little Italy on Sept. 11, promising a feast of delicious pasta, savory sausage and peppers and fresh zeppoles, along with a week of vibrant Italian culture. But if you can’t make it to the celebration, there’s still plenty of delicious restaurants and cafes right here in the world’s most diverse (and delicious) borough.

From beloved family-owned restaurants to bakeries and more, here is a list of must-try Italian restaurants to explore in Queens.

Sac’s Place

Sac’s Place is a neighborhood gem that has been part of the Astoria community for over 30 years. The family-owned restaurant is known for its incredible pizza, hearty and authentic pasta dishes inspired by family recipes and an overall welcoming atmosphere that feels like home.

35-11 35th Ave., Astoria

718-204-5002

sacsplace.com

Instagram: @sacsplace

Gian Piero Bakery

Gian Piero Bakery is a family-owned bakery that has been in Astoria since 1995. The local bakery specializes in bread, pastries, and coffee, including authentic sweets such as rainbow cookies, cannolis, tiramisu and more. Guests can dine in and enjoy the atmosphere or take their pastries to go.

44-17 30th Ave., Astoria

718-274-8959

gianpierobakery.com

Instagram: @gianpierobakery

Sotto La Luna

Sotto La Luna offers delicious Neapolitan-style pizza and an array of pasta dishes and entrees, like fettuccine with filet mignon ragout and cacio e pepe. The expansive space also has an open kitchen area where guests can sit and enjoy their food while watching the restaurant’s chefs at work.

34-39 31st St., Astoria

sottolalunanyc.com

Instagram: @sottolalunanyc

Serafina

Serafina expanded to Long Island City this summer, marking the Italian restaurant’s first expansion into Queens. The restaurant boasts delicious brick oven pizza, pasta dishes from gnocchi to penne a la vodka and other Italian staple dishes. The space has an intimate vibe with low lights and chandeliers, bringing an upscale atmosphere perfect for date night or special occasions.

28-40 Jackson Ave., Long Island City

718-360-5670

serafinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @serafinanewyork

Go Nonna

Go Nonna serves Italian and Argentine dishes, from handmade pasta like gnocchi alla Sorrentina to Branzino alla Mediterranea. The cozy space also serves desserts, from affogato to flan with dulce de leche, and offers a quiet and intimate atmosphere for lunch or dinner meet-ups.

44-64 111th St., Long Island City

gononna.com

718-440-9914

Instagram: @gononnalic

SoleLuna

SoleLuna is an authentic Italian restaurant with a cozy and warm atmosphere. The restaurant has popular dishes like gnocchi al tatrufo, fusilli al pesto and more. With indoor and outdoor seating for warmer weather, the space offers a great place to brunch with friends or have dinner during the week.

40-01 Queens Blvd., Sunnyside

929-296-3942

solelunanyc.com

Instagram: @solelunanyc

Concettina

Concettina is a hidden gem in the Whitestone community with an array of Southern Italian dishes inspired by the Amalfi coast. The restaurant has handmade pasta and seafood dishes, with popular favorites such as their truffle pasta and black squid ink spaghetti with shrimp. The cozy space has great specials throughout the week, from homemade lasagna night, pasta specials and more.

160-24 Willets Point Blvd., Whitestone

718-281-4210

concettinarestaurant.com

Instagram: @concettinanyc

Il Gigante

Il Gigante opened earlier this year in the historic Ridgewood district. The restaurant offers handmade pasta dishes at incredible prices, like its gramigna alla Salsiccia, signature cocktails, Negronis and more. The eatery is presently nominated for a Bib Gourmand rating from Michelin for its handmade pasta dishes and affordable prices, and the space offers an intimate and warm vibe in the neighborhood.

8-80 Woodward Ave., Ridgewood

ilgigantenyc.com

Instagram: @ilgigantenyc

Picciotto

Picciotto is a neighborhood gem in Northeast Queens that boasts Sicilian street food from pizza to homemade pasta dishes and more. The restaurant also has must-try dessert choices like their Nutella pizza with strawberries and mini cannolis.

42-35 235th St., Douglaston

718-233-8213

picciottony.com

Instagram: @picciottony

Joe’s Bakery

Joe’s Bakery is a local gem in the community with an array of delicious and authentic Italian pastries, bread and more. The bakery is perfect to visit whether guests have a special occasion or just want to enjoy something sweet during their day. From Italian cookies to pies, cakes, and more, the bakery is a popular go-to for its authentic and carefully made sweets.

75-50 Metropolitan Ave., Middle Village

718-326-0190

Instagram: @joesbakerymv