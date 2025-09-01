Hundreds attend CM Ung’s inaugural ‘UNG-believable’ back-to-school block party

Hundreds of local residents flocked to Latimer Place Friday afternoon for the inaugural “UNG-believable” Back-to-School Block Party hosted by Council Member Sandra Ung along with fellow elected officials and a number of community organizations.

The event, which featured giveaways, cultural performances and access to community resources, took place outside Ung’s district office between Linden Boulevard and 137th Street.

Ung, who co-sponsored the event alongside fellow elected officials and community organizations, said she was inspired to host a community block party when she moved to her current district office at 136-21 Latimer Pl.

“As soon as I saw it (the office), I was like, ‘I think it’d be a great place to have a block party,'” Ung said at Friday’s block party.

She said the inaugural back-to-school block party aimed to foster a sense of community between local residents as well as providing school supplies and resources for families and children.

I think, sometimes, we’re in our own silos and we feel separated,” Ung said. “I think a block party is a really great way for all the neighbors – different communities from different places – to come out and meet each other.”

Ung co-sponsored the evet alongside U.S. Rep. Grace Meng, State Sen. John Liu, Assembly Member Ron Kim, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, while community organizations such as Queens Public Library, Korean American Family Service Center, Charles B. Wang Community Health Center, Lewis Latimer House, the American Debate League and the Coalition for Hispanic Family Services also sponsored the event.

Community organizations set up tables providing local families with access to resources and school supplies, including free backpacks and free books.

In a speech on Friday, Katz said it is her duty to keep Queens safe by prosecuting dangerous individuals but said itis equally important that she helps provide children with the tools they need to “stay out of the courtroom.”

“To make sure that they’re educated and know that there are mentors and people that care deeply about their future, and that is the future of this borough,” Katz said.

Dr. Michael Dantona, community superintendent at School District 25, said it was “incredibly important” to provide children with access to reading material and encourage them to pick up a book.

“Whenever we can, we share texts with kids and make sure that they know the importance of getting into a book,” Dantona said.

Meanwhile, he said providing free school supplies can ensure that children start the academic year off on the right foot.

“Anytime that we start a school year off, we want to make sure that our kids are good and ready to go,” Dantona said.

Dantona praised Ung for hosting the community block party and said the event can help foster connections between local residents.

“To me, it’s one of the core values of our district,” Dantona said. “Our vision statement… is about growing as one community. This example is what we really believe in.”

Ung said the block party was a great place for the community to “come together,” but added that the event provides an invaluable function by providing families with access to school supplies.

“I think it’s important for kids to have all the supplies that they need to be successful in school, which is sometimes taken for granted,” Ung said.

Friday’s event also featured a variety of cultural events and performances, including a Chinese yo-yo presentation by Glow Cultural Center and a Zumba class led by the Flushing YMCA.

Evolute Academia also provided martial arts and street dance performances, with dance routines performed by Dance for the People.

In a statement before the block party, Evolute Academia founder Jimmy Chen said the organization hoped to provide a “rich and visually engaging” artistic experience for everyone attending the event.