Savannah Bananas give Corona boy unforgettable experience at Yankee Stadium
By Ethan MarshallPosted on
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation arranged an exclusive VIP pregame meet and greet for eight-year-old Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center pediatric patient Wyatt Lin with the Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Wyatt was joined by his family during his V.I.B. (Very Important Banana) experience. While tickets to both Bananas games at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 13 and 14 were sold out, the team made sure Wyatt and his family would be able to attend and see them live during his visit.
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits that support children battling illness and hunger, helped make this experience possible for Wyatt, his family and the Bananas. The foundation worked directly with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to get in touch with Wyatt’s family and make this dream a reality.