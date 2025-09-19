Quantcast
Savannah Bananas give Corona boy unforgettable experience at Yankee Stadium

By Ethan Marshall Posted on
The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation arranged an exclusive VIP pregame meet and greet for eight-year-old Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center pediatric patient Wyatt Lin with the Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13.
Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’

The Savannah Bananas baseball team partnered with Dunkin’ to help give 8-year-old Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center patient and baseball superfan Wyatt Lin an amazing experience with the team during their visit to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Wyatt got to meet several Savannah Bananas players, including Dan Oberst and Gage Voorhees. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Wyatt and his sister Savannah with the Savannah Bananas at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’

Wyatt, a native of Corona, got to spend one-on-one time with the team. He also joined them on the field, soaking in the magic of the experience prior to that day’s game.

Wyatt at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’

Wyatt was joined by his family during his V.I.B. (Very Important Banana) experience. While tickets to both Bananas games at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 13 and 14 were sold out, the team made sure Wyatt and his family would be able to attend and see them live during his visit.

Wyatt was joined at the meet and greet by his parents, Yam Sy Lin and Gary Lin, and his sister Savannah Lin. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Isaac Parra gives Yam Sy and Savannah Lin an autograph. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Savannah Bananas Dan Oberst, Isaac Parra and Gage Voorhies gave Wyatt and his family special tickets for the Sept. 13 Savannah Bananas game at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’
Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits that support children battling illness and hunger, helped make this experience possible for Wyatt, his family and the Bananas. The foundation worked directly with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to get in touch with Wyatt’s family and make this dream a reality.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation made the experience for Wyatt possible by arranging the exclusive VIP pregame meet and greet. Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Dunkin’

About the Author

Ethan Marshall

I was born and raised on Long Island and reside in Bayside. Graduated Cum Laude from Hofstra University. Big Mets, Jets and Islanders fan.

