Savannah Bananas give Corona boy unforgettable experience at Yankee Stadium

The Savannah Bananas baseball team partnered with Dunkin’ to help give 8-year-old Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center patient and baseball superfan Wyatt Lin an amazing experience with the team during their visit to Yankee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Wyatt, a native of Corona, got to spend one-on-one time with the team. He also joined them on the field, soaking in the magic of the experience prior to that day’s game.

Wyatt was joined by his family during his V.I.B. (Very Important Banana) experience. While tickets to both Bananas games at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 13 and 14 were sold out, the team made sure Wyatt and his family would be able to attend and see them live during his visit.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits that support children battling illness and hunger, helped make this experience possible for Wyatt, his family and the Bananas. The foundation worked directly with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to get in touch with Wyatt’s family and make this dream a reality.