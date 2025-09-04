Secret Theatre to host weekend of fundraising events to support new state-of-the-art center in LIC

The Secret Theatre is set to move to a new location this fall. QNS File Photo

The Secret Theatre is hosting a range of fundraising activities this weekend to help fund an ambitious new center in Long Island City that aims to provide a “vibrant arts venue” for the local community.

The Secret Theatre, currently located at 38-02 61st St., is set to move to a “new and exciting” location at 10-10 44th Ave. in Long Island City by fall.

The Secret Academy Performing Arts School, a sister organization located at 50-12 Skillman Ave., and Vital Arts Studios, another sister organization providing local artists with an outlet for artistic expression at 50-14 Skillman Ave., are also slated to move to the new location, which will be dubbed the Secret Arts.

Secret Theatre founder Richard Mazda said the new center will also incorporate a recording studio, dance studio and other amenities and outlined his vision to bring “so many disciplines together.”

“We will expand into offering Art Classes, and I’m planning a homework club with tutors. Our function will always be centered on the creative arts, but since we have a strong parent base, it makes sense to offer some new services.” Mazda said.

The space will feature 20 brand-new studios for Vital Arts Studios, Mazda said.

Mazda said he plans to launch the new center in three phases and is holding a weekend of fundraisers between Sept. 5-7 to help fund the ambitious expansion.

The Secret Arts Ball, promising an evening jam-packed with live entertainment, will take place at 6 p.m. Friday at the new 9,000-square-foot location.

The event, which costs $50, will feature live music by the critically acclaimed Martin Kelly & Affinity in addition to a special performance by Mazda alongside several other musicians. The event will also feature a Silent Auction, a 50-50 Raffle, and a regular raffle with a range of prizes on offer.

The evening also includes a special performance Batsu! performance — fresh from their sold-out 2025 run at the Edinburgh Festival.

Secret Arts will also honor Austin Pendleton, a “leading figure in New York’s theatre scene,” with the inaugural Austin Pendleton Lifetime Legacy and Mentorship Award during the event.

Secret Arts will next hold its Secret Family Gala at the new center from 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 6, with tickets starting at $25.

The event will feature a host of live music performances, workshops and raffles, with prizes including free headshot sessions and tickets to Madame Tussaud’s. The event is free for children aged under 13 and runs until 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Secret Arts Bazaar is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 7 from 1-6 p.m., bringing a number of Queens-based vendors together at the new Secret Arts center.

The bazaar, which is free to enter, features local vendors such as Sunnyside Art Supplies, Brickhouse Ceramics, Tlapalli Handicrafts, Bliss Vintage and many others and invites guests to check out hundreds of hand-crafted items, including ornate chests, pendants, jewelry, ethnic sculptures, candlesticks, wooden carvings and custom clothing.

The event will also feature a barbecue and drinks, while Friday night’s Secret Arts Ball will also feature a selection of food.

Mazda remarked that the weekend of fundraising activities is “only the beginning” as Secret Arts aims to “dream big” and make the new center a reality over three separate phases.