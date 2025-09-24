Senior woman assaulted by a fellow rider on bus on Main Street in Flushing: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly assaulted a 74-year-old woman on board a bus on Main Street in Flushing on the morning of Sept. 6.

An elderly woman was attacked by a stranger while riding a bus in Flushing during the early morning of Saturday, Sept. 6.

Police say the 74-year-old victim was aboard the bus in front of 42-08 Main St. at 4 a.m., when a man approached her and allegedly punched her in the face, causing bruising and pain. The injured woman exited the bus at the Main Street and 41st Avenue stop while the man who assaulted her remained on the bus.

Police from the 109th Precinct responded to the scene, and EMS transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as Asian with short gray hair. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 21, the 109th Precinct has reported 283 felony assaults so far in 2025, 100 fewer than the 383 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 26.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.