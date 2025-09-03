Senior attacked with backpack in Queensboro Plaza subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly attacked a 65-year-old man as he got off an elevator inside the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for a woman who allegedly weaponized her backpack to attack an older man in broad daylight inside the Queensboro Plaza subway station last month.

The 65-year-old victim got off an elevator at the station at 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 18, when a stranger approached him, swinging her backpack and striking him in the neck, police said. The senior sustained a minor laceration to his neck but refused medical attention at the scene. The attacker ran out of the station and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and described her as having a dark complexion. She is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 145 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, green pants and white sneakers.

Through Aug. 31, the 108th Precinct has reported 196 felony assaults so far in 2025, 21 fewer than the 175 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 12%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are on the rise in the precinct with 46 reported so far this year, a half dozen more than the 40 reported at the same point in 2024, an increase of 15%, according to CompStat.