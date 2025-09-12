The Shops at Skyview wraps up ‘Skyview High’ series

The Shops at Skyview concluded its Skyview High event series, which immersed hundreds of teens and young adults in the facets of Asian culture, art and food.

The Shops at Skyview concluded its four-week “Skyview High” event series with a commencement ceremony featuring a special appearance by K-pop sensation Kang Daniel on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Skyview High was designed to immerse local teens and young adults in some of Asian culture, art and food’s most vibrant and captivating facets. Each week of the event featured a series of “summer school”-style classes that gave thousands of attendees deep dives into popular aspects of Asian life in an entertaining way. Participants had the opportunity to earn “credits” from these classes, which allowed them to attend the by-invitation-only commencement ceremony.

“This was an incredibly successful series of events for the Shops at Skyview, attracting thousands of attendees and generating as much as a 53% year-over-year increase in foot traffic on event days,” said Wesley Sin, regional marketing manager for Perform Properties , owner and manager of the Shops at Skyview. “The series brought together 16 leading retailers and eateries along with nine community partners, sparking strong engagement from the local Asian community in Queens.”

The Skyview High series kicked off with the Cultural Electives event on Thursday, July 24. It highlighted Asian pop culture’s energy and creativity through a K-pop dance performance, a Taekwondo demonstration, a live K-pop DJ set, Asian snack tastings, a claw machine, a K-pop dance challenge and a student ID uniform competition.

Participants in the K-pop dance challenge submitted videos of themselves performing to their favorite K-pop songs on Instagram, tagging the Shops at Skyview’s Instagram account and adding #SkyviewHigh. Over 30 entries were submitted, with the five finalists competing live. In addition to receiving an invite to the commencement ceremony, the winners also received $500 Skyview gift certificates.

More than 100 people took part in the student ID uniform competition, donning creative school uniforms. They posed for student ID-style photos at the on-site booth, with the pictures posted online for public voting. Eight finalists were selected for the commencement ceremony.

“The excitement of the Skyview High competitions and activities was truly felt throughout the center, and we definitely experienced it at Sephora. The increase in traffic was noticeable throughout the event series, with more shoppers discovering our store and trying out new products,” Sephora Store Manager Patrick Bivins said. “Being part of the K-pop Dance Competition as the judge for ‘best stage style’ was especially fun for me as well – and it was inspiring to see how much creativity and confidence the performers brought to the stage. That same excitement carried right into our store, and it translated into stronger sales and new customer relationships.”

The Creative Studio event, held on Sunday, Aug. 3, saw seven students from Francis Lewis High School’s Art and Design Program joining artist Lee Hyun Joon and fans of Kang Daniel to make a ten-foot portrait of Daniel. The 48 panels that comprise the work of art each celebrate cultural diversity by showcasing a different world culture.

Attendees of the Creative Studio event also received t-shirts and tote bags from local retailers like Drip of Tokyo, customized by local Asian artists. Additionally, they had the opportunity to take part in a Japanese skincare and makeover demonstration, a DIY patch station, Korean beauty product sampling and a summer perfume bottle station.

“The Creative Studio event was an amazing experience for us. We saw a notable increase in customers who came by looking for t-shirts and totes they could personalize with the artists on site,” Drip of Tokyo Owner Calvin Yum said. “People loved the chance to express their own style, and that energy carried right into our store. Sales were strong throughout the day, but more importantly, we connected with new shoppers who discovered Drip of Tokyo for the first time. It was a perfect mix of fashion, art and community.”

The Culinary Lab event provided a hands-on taste of Asian cuisine and culture to those who were present. More than 250 people took part in a Chinese dim sum workshop, a Japanese-style healthy meal prep demonstration, a Filipino Summer Dessert experience, tasting stations that featured various Asian snacks and drinks and a Kawaii lunchbox competition.

Participants in the lunchbox competition were tasked with submitting photos of their creations on Instagram, tagging the Shops at Skyview’s account and adding #SkyviewHigh. Three finalists were selected to compete live at the mall, with the winner getting an invite to the commencement and a $300 gift certificate.

“The Culinary Lab event brought an incredible crowd to the Shops at Skyview, and we saw a significant increase in both traffic and sales throughout the day,” Grandma’s Dim Sum Owner Cindy Ng said. “Guests were excited to try our dim sum and other offerings, and it was wonderful to share a taste of Chinese cuisine with so many enthusiastic participants. Events like Skyview High not only help our business thrive but also create memorable experiences that connect our community through food and culture.”

The 101 attendees of the commencement got to take part in a fan meet-and-greet with Daniel, who initially rose to fame as the top contestant on the survival show “Produce 101.” Keeping in theme with Skyview High, he wore his signature school uniform look as he performed for and spent time with the devoted fans.

“I was thrilled to join the Skyview High event as an ambassador, sharing Asian culture with audiences here in New York,” Daniel said. “It was amazing to see American fans embracing K-pop, and performing my new songs on stage for them was so much fun. I was deeply touched by the incredible effort from the students and fans who created the large-scale mosaic portrait of me – it was truly inspiring. Making Japanese bento with the chef was a wonderful activity, and watching fans compete in creative school uniforms brought back fond memories from my Produce 101 days. This event was a lively celebration of Asian music, art and culture, and I feel honored to have been a part of it.”

A school supply drive was held throughout the Skyview High event series. Attendees of each event had the opportunity to place new school supplies in a Skyview High yellow locker at the entrance of the shopping center. In total, more than 300 school supplies valued at around $1,800 were donated. The supplies will be distributed to students in need through the River Fund charity.