Gunman fires shots inside Ozone Park A train station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect, who allegedly fired a handgun inside the Ozone Park A train station on the night of Sept. 4 and remains at large.

Police from the 106th Precinct in South Ozone Park and Transit District 23 are looking for a gunman who allegedly fired multiple shots inside an Ozone Park subway station on the night of Thursday, Sept. 4.

Police say The suspect was on the southbound A train platform at the Rockaway Boulevard station at around 11:40 p.m., when he pulled out a handgun and discharged multiple times before running off on foot in an unknown direction. There were no injuries reported as a result of the shooting incident.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect and described him as having a medium complexion. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black face covering, a black baseball cap, and a camouflage cross-body bag.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Aug. 31, the 106th Precinct has reported three shooting incidents so far in 2025, the same number reported at the same point last year. Transit crimes are down in the precinct with 14 reported so far this year, two fewer than the 16 reported at the same point in 2024, a decline of 12.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.