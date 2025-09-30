Quantcast
Ridgewood
Things to Do

Sieve Cafe brings premium matcha to Ridgewood

By Posted on
sieve cafe
Sieve Cafe is the first premium matcha focused cafe in the Ridgewood area.
Photo credit: Sieve Cafe

Matcha lovers searching for the greenest of matcha in the city don’t have to look any further with the opening of Sieve Cafe in Ridgewood.

The new cafe focuses on premium matcha drinks. Photo credit: Sieve Cafe

The new matcha and coffee cafe, located at 7-57 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, recently opened in August and serves high-quality matcha drinks, coffee, pastries and other treats at the cozy shop.

Sieve Cafe opened in Aug. in the historic Ridgewood District. Photo credit: Sieve Cafe

Sieve was founded by owners Calvin, Jiayu, Tommy, and Winnie, who collaborated to craft the finest quality matcha and flavors to share with the neighborhood. The cafe, which is the neighborhood’s first space dedicated to a premium matcha experience, offers a range of drinks, including their strawberry matcha latte, matcha cream latte and uji matcha, to name just a few.

The cafe also offers other choices, including their hojicha latte and a dirty hojicha latte. For matcha lovers who come to the cafe with a friend who prefers a morning cup of coffee, the space has something for everyone, including cappuccinos, double espressos, cold brews and other classic coffee drinks. Sieve even offers a range of pastries, including their almond croissant, vegan banana nut muffin, matcha loaf and lemon loaf, among others. 

Sieve Cafe also serves coffee and pastries. Photo credit: Sieve Cafe

The expansive space has a sleek and modern look, with indoor and outdoor seating, offering the perfect space to meet up with friends, enjoy breakfast on a slow Saturday, or even find an alternative space to work remotely for the afternoon, with plenty of premium matcha to boost your energy or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of the Ridgewood neighborhood while sipping on a matcha or iced coffee at one of their outdoor tables. 

The space features a modern design with both indoor and outdoor seating options. Photo credit: Sieve Cafe

Matcha has seen a rise in popularity lately, particularly for its benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants and providing fans of the drink with a more sustained energy boost without the crash or jitters that some experience when drinking coffee. With an array of flavors and profiles, ranging from a classic iced matcha to a banana cream matcha latte, the cafe is a welcome addition to the Ridgewood community, which has become a bustling area of new shops, cafes, and restaurants in recent years.

The new cafe joins a variety of delicious spaces that have been popping up, particularly throughout the Historic Ridgewood District, where there’s plenty of New York history right in the midst of the city. Whether customers are looking to try a new take on matcha or explore the drink and all of its benefits, Sieve is a great place to enjoy delicious food and drink and connect with others in the Ridgewood community.

Sieve Cafe is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit their website or @sievecafe

See more Queens events Post an event

About the Author

Jessica Militello

I write feature articles and profiles on restaurants, new businesses, artists, creators, and events throughout Queens, particularly Western and Northeast Queens. I like to shed light on anything fun and uplifting going on in the area, or people working together to help each other in the community.

More Ridgewood News

More from Around New York