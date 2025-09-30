Sieve Cafe brings premium matcha to Ridgewood

Matcha lovers searching for the greenest of matcha in the city don’t have to look any further with the opening of Sieve Cafe in Ridgewood.

The new matcha and coffee cafe, located at 7-57 Seneca Ave, Ridgewood, recently opened in August and serves high-quality matcha drinks, coffee, pastries and other treats at the cozy shop.

Sieve was founded by owners Calvin, Jiayu, Tommy, and Winnie, who collaborated to craft the finest quality matcha and flavors to share with the neighborhood. The cafe, which is the neighborhood’s first space dedicated to a premium matcha experience, offers a range of drinks, including their strawberry matcha latte, matcha cream latte and uji matcha, to name just a few.

The cafe also offers other choices, including their hojicha latte and a dirty hojicha latte. For matcha lovers who come to the cafe with a friend who prefers a morning cup of coffee, the space has something for everyone, including cappuccinos, double espressos, cold brews and other classic coffee drinks. Sieve even offers a range of pastries, including their almond croissant, vegan banana nut muffin, matcha loaf and lemon loaf, among others.

The expansive space has a sleek and modern look, with indoor and outdoor seating, offering the perfect space to meet up with friends, enjoy breakfast on a slow Saturday, or even find an alternative space to work remotely for the afternoon, with plenty of premium matcha to boost your energy or simply enjoy the sights and sounds of the Ridgewood neighborhood while sipping on a matcha or iced coffee at one of their outdoor tables.

Matcha has seen a rise in popularity lately, particularly for its benefits, such as being rich in antioxidants and providing fans of the drink with a more sustained energy boost without the crash or jitters that some experience when drinking coffee. With an array of flavors and profiles, ranging from a classic iced matcha to a banana cream matcha latte, the cafe is a welcome addition to the Ridgewood community, which has become a bustling area of new shops, cafes, and restaurants in recent years.

The new cafe joins a variety of delicious spaces that have been popping up, particularly throughout the Historic Ridgewood District, where there’s plenty of New York history right in the midst of the city. Whether customers are looking to try a new take on matcha or explore the drink and all of its benefits, Sieve is a great place to enjoy delicious food and drink and connect with others in the Ridgewood community.

Sieve Cafe is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit their website or @sievecafe