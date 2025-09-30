Human skeletal remains found in vacant lot near College Point Shopping Center: NYPD

Human skeletal remains, including a skull, were found in a vacant lot across 20th Avenue from the College Point Shopping Center on Monday, Sept. 29.

For the second time in a week, skeletal human remains were found in Queens.

On Monday, a street surveying crew hired by the city was working across 20th Avenue from the College Point Shopping Center on a vacant plot of land at 134-01 20th Ave. when they made the grisly discovery of a human skull and bones at around 4 p.m., according to authorities. Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing responded to a 911 call from the crew.

A police spokesperson said it is not clear how long the skeletal remains were at the site, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing and that the identity of the deceased is pending.

On Monday, Sept. 22, workers from the city’s Department of Sanitation found the skeletal remains of a woman while they were clearing trash from the edge of Idlewild Park in Rosedale.

A DSNY worker was about to throw a trash bag into the hopper of his truck when he caught a whiff of a foul odor emanating from inside the garbage bag. Police from the 116th Precinct in Rosedale responded to a 911 call and found the decomposing torso of a woman inside. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, police said.