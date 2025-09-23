Sanitation workers find skeletal remains of dead woman alongside Idlewild Park in Rosedale: NYPD

Sanitation workers discovered the skeletal remains of a dead woman in a trash bag at the edge of Idlewild Park in Rosedale. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Workers from the city’s Department of Sanitation (DSNY) made the gruesome discovery of a woman’s skeletal remains while clearing trash from the edge of Idlewild Park in Rosedale on Monday morning.

Police say the DSNY workers were clearing trash from an area on the eastern side of the park along Brookville Boulevard near 149th Avenue when one of them grabbed a garbage bag and was about to toss it into the hopper of their truck when he caught a whiff of a foul odor emanating from inside the bag at around 7 a.m., and they called it in to the NYPD.

Police from the 116th Precinct in Rosedale responded to the 911 call of possible human remains at the location and found the decomposing skeletal remains of a woman’s torso inside the trash bag.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the woman’s cause of death, and the investigation remains ongoing, an NYPD spokesman said Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.