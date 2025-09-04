Speaker Adams welcomes students back to school in southeast Queens

On the first day of the new school year, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams welcomed students back to the High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety in Rochdale and at P.S. 48Q David N. Dinkins School for Community Service in South Jamaica on Thursday morning.

Adams on Sept. 4 celebrated the $1.7 million she secured in capital funding investments for schools in her district in the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 Budget to renovate school facilities, upgrade their technology, and improve student experiences.

“Investing in our local schools is essential to the success of our scholars,” Adams said. “As we welcome students back for the 2025-26 School Year, I thank our school principals, faculty, and staff for their leadership and dedication in support of our scholars.”

At High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety, at 116-25 Guy R. Brewer Blvd., the Speaker joined Principal Laura Van Doren, faculty, and staff at the school’s “Patio Party” to welcome students back from summer break. She presented a ceremonial check for $200,000, which will be used to improve the school’s technology and ensure students have access to modernized equipment.

Then she stopped by P.S. 48Q at 108-29 155th St., where she welcomed students in the school yard alongside Principal Joan Stanley-Duvernay, faculty, and staff. She also delivered a check for $350,000, which was allocated for bathroom renovations and technology upgrades.

“I’m proud to allocate funding for technology upgrades at High School for Law Enforcement and Public Safety and P.S. 48Q David N. Dinkins School for Community Service, which will facilitate access to modernized learning equipment and improve student experiences,” Adams said. “In the City’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget, I’m thrilled to invest a total of $1.7 million in capital funding for schools in Council District 28, ensuring our children, educators, and school communities have the support they need now and for generations to come.”