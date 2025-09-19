Health Department to spray pesticides for West Nile Virus in parts of southern Queens

The Health Department will spray pesticides in parts of Queens to reduce the risk of the mosquito-carried West Nile Virus.

Weather permitting, the spraying will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 24, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In case of bad weather, the spraying will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning.

The Queens neighborhoods that will be sprayed include Howard Beach, Old Howard Beach, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill and Woodhaven.

The Health Department will use low concentrations of Anvil, Duet, or MERUS 3. The agency says the pesticides’ risk to people and pets is low. Some residents with sensitivities to the spray’s ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation or a rash. Residents with respiratory conditions may also be affected during the spraying period.

Residents are urged to stay indoors during the spraying period. After the spraying, residents are advised to wash any clothing or skin exposed to pesticides and are reminded to always wash fruits and vegetables with water.

Residents can reduce their exposure to mosquitoes by eliminating any standing water in their homes and using approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus [ not for children under 3], or products that contain the active ingredient IR3535.

Additional mosquito-proofing includes screen windows, gutter upkeep, and maintaining the cleanliness of chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs. These outdoor facilities should be kept covered if not in use, and any water collected on pool covers should be drained.