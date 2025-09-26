St. Albans cyclist struck and killed by driver after failing to stop at red light in Cambria Heights: NYPD

A St. Albans cyclist was struck and killed after allegedly riding through a red light in Cambria Heights, according to the NYPD.

A St. Albans man was struck and killed while cycling in Cambria Heights on the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 22, according to authorities.

Police from the 105th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision at the intersection of 115th Avenue and 227th Street and found Emile Edwards, 36, of 197th Street, lying injured on the residential roadway. EMS responded to the location and transported Edwards to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that a 2019 Honda Accord, driven by a 32-year-old woman, was traveling southbound on 227th Street when she struck Edwards, who was riding a Concord Urbanfold e-bike westbound on 115th Avenue, crossing against a red traffic signal at the intersection.

The motorist remained at the scene.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.