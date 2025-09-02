St. Albans driver arrested after fatal collision in Dutch Kills: NYPD

A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by an unlicensed van driver in Dutch Kills on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 39th Avenue and 30th Street just before 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, where they found the 38-year-old victim lying on the roadway. EMS rushed her to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The identity of the deceased is pending a proper family notification.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that the woman was crossing 30th Street at 39th Avenue in the south crosswalk from east to west when she was struck by the 60-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2020 Ford Transit van.

Abdul Billah, of 188th Street in St. Albans, was taken into custody at the scene and booked at the 114th Precinct, where he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failure to use due care.

The investigation remains ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.