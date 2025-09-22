Hundreds come out for Sunnyside Night Market and Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Sunnyside Night Market saw Lowery Plaza transformed into a vibrant community space full of music and dance. Photo: Ramy Mahmoud.

Hundreds of Sunnyside residents flocked to Lowery Plaza beneath the elevated 7 train Sunday evening to celebrate the return of Sunnyside Night Market and a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event, organized by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement District (BID), transformed 40th St-Lowery Plaza into a vibrant community space for five hours on Sunday, Sept. 21.

The night market, which debuted in Sunnyside in October 2024, returned on Sunday with dozens of stalls selling a variety of unique goods and Latin-inspired foods – from authentic Latin bites such as pupusas and taco bowls to creative dishes such as Mexican pizza.

The event also featured performances from Colombian artist Ricardo Esteban, Mexican folkloric dance group Manhatitlan, Ecuadorian dance troupe Allpayana and Puerto Rican cultural organization Cultura Pa’lante on a specially-constructed stage placed near the market stalls.

Dozens of residents danced in Lowery Plaza throughout the performances, with a number of attendees donning traditional wear for the event.

Sunnyside Shines typically celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 until Oct. 15, with a series of cultural events throughout the neighborhood celebrating individual nations and cultures. This year, the BID decided to fold those celebrations into one “huge celebration” at Lowery Plaza accompanying the Sunnyside Night Market.

Dirk McCall de Palomá, executive director of Sunnyside Shines, said the BID has received permission to host several night markets in the community over the next two years.

He said the BID may host one more night market before the end of the year, depending on the weather this fall, while it will also host a Christmas night market at a date yet to be determined.