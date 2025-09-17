Rep. Suozzi honors Queens police officers for displaying exemplary heroism

United States Rep. Tom Suozzi honored 12 police officers from precincts within the 3rd Congressional District, including seven from Queens precincts, for showing exemplary heroism in the line of duty during his fifth annual “Hometown Heroes” event on Friday, Sept. 12, outside the Glen Cove Police Department.

Suozzi presented each officer with an American flag that was flown over the United States Capitol and a Congressional citation. He also talked about how the exceptional work from the officers who were honored helped save the lives of others.

“Every day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, members of our local police departments are protecting us and serving us. Police have some of the hardest jobs in the country. These are tough times for them. We must support them and understand they are protecting our communities. We cannot allow the ‘defund the police’ or any anti-police rhetoric to discourage them,” Suozzi said. “Today, we are highlighting just a few police officers who represent the good work done by members of our local police departments every day, and we say, ‘thank you.'”

Two of the honorees were Officers Kyle Lesser and Nicholas Couvaris of the 105th Precinct, which covers Bellerose, Cambria Heights, Glen Oaks, Laurelton and Queens Village. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, the officers were en route to responding to reports of a burglary in progress when they received another notification about a suspicious person in the area. The report said two masked men walked to the rear of a house on 252nd Street, with the caller saying they heard glass breaking.

When they arrived at the scene, Lesser and Couvaris spotted the masked men who matched the description attempting to flee on foot through the backyards. Lesser managed to chase down and tackle one of the suspects, grappling with him until more officers arrived and assisted with the arrest. Couvaris used his taser to catch the other suspect. With these arrests, these officers were able to successfully close two burglary patterns.

Another honoree was Officer John Shapiro of the 109th Precinct, which oversees Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace. A former member of the United States Navy, Shapiro has served in the NYPD for 15 years. He was recognized for his leadership in law enforcement and dedication to the community, with his work leading to two significant arrests in the precinct this year.

The first arrest took place in April, when he responded to a road rage incident involving a firearm at the intersection of Booth Memorial Avenue and 164th Street. The victim of the incident called the police and followed the suspect’s vehicle, maintaining communication with Shapiro, who guided the patrol response. The suspect and victim were eventually found and stopped on Francis Lewis Boulevard. A thorough investigation and execution of a search warrant by Shapiro led to the discovery of the loaded firearm, additional magazines, rounds and a bulletproof vest. Shapiro arrested the suspect upon this discovery.

The other arrest occurred in July, when Shapiro and his partner responded to reports of a live burglary at a residence. The two alleged perpetrators were disguised as Amazon employees. These types of burglaries had been recurring in the 109th Precinct. Shapiro conducted an extensive investigation at and around the residence, including canvassing for evidence and potential witnesses. As a result, he was able to identify and arrest one of the suspects, who had seven prior arrests for burglary and was on parole for another burglary offense.

Officers John Wright, Irving Rawlins, Marc Loyola and Christian Martinez were the honorees from the 111th Precinct, which covers Bayside, Douglaston, Little Neck, Auburndale, Hollis Hills and Fresh Meadows. The four officers were celebrated for the bravery and courage they displayed when an armed and emotionally disturbed man approached the precinct on Feb. 18.

After encountering the suspect outside the station house, Wright calmly radioed for backup while commanding the suspect to drop his weapon. Wright took protective cover and effectively communicated commands to prevent the suspect from entering the precinct.

Rawlins, Loyola and Martinez responded to the scene after hearing Wright’s radio call for backup. Thanks to their swift response, the four officers were able to neutralize the threat and potentially save several lives.

Loyola has served on the NYPD for 12 years. Wright and Rawlins have been serving for nine years and Martinez for eight years.