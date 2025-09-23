Suspect wanted in armed robberies at cell phone stores in Jamaica, South Richmond Hill: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly robbed two cell phone stores, showing employees he was armed, in Jamaica and three days later in South Richmond Hill.

Police from two Queens precincts are looking for an armed robber who targeted two cell phone stores in three days, making off with cash and merchandise.

Police say the first incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 7, when the suspect rode a scooter to a store at 113-02 Sutphin Boulevard in the confines of the 113th Precinct in Jamaica just before 1 p.m. He entered the store and allegedly displayed a firearm in his waistband to the 29-year-old store employee and demanded money from the register.

The suspect took approximately $1,000 in cash and took multiple cell phones from the store before taking off in an unknown direction, police said.

Three days later, on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 10, the suspect entered a store at 112-04 Liberty Ave. in South Richmond Hill, in the 106th Precinct, and asked a 39-year-old store employee to see security camera footage and followed the worker to the back of the shop, where once again, he showed he had a handgun and proceeded to take multiple cell phones totaling $6,500, police said. He then left the shop and ran off on foot in an unknown direction. Neither store worker was injured during the robberies.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect from the first robbery in Jamaica and say he has a dark complexion and is approximately 25 years old. He wore a navy blue jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, a dark knitted cap, blue jeans and sunglasses.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding these armed robberies is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept 21, the 106th Precinct has reported 135 robberies so far in 2025, 19 fewer than the 154 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 12.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Robberies are also down in the 113th Precinct with 81 reported so far this year, 16 fewer than the 97 reported at the same point in 2024, a decrease of 16.5%, according to CompStat.