Suspect wanted in stabbing at South Richmond Hill cocktail lounge: NYPD

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man he was arguing with in front of a South Richmond Hill cocktail lounge on Sept. 14.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man in front of a cocktail lounge at 127-07 Atlantic Ave. just before midnight on Sunday.

The 32-year-old victim was engaged in a dispute with an unidentified man in front of Blend Lounge across the street from the Long Island Rail Road at around 11:40 p.m. on Sept. 14 when the perpetrator allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times in his body, police said. The suspect fled the scene in a black SUV, traveling westbound on Atlantic Avenue past Phil “Scooter” Rizzuto Park.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

It is still unclear what the two men were arguing about before the stabbing occurred, a police spokesman said Tuesday.

The NYPD said the suspect has a dark complexion and was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and white and black sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Sept. 14, the 102nd Precinct has reported 219 felony assaults so far in 2025, 23 fewer than the 242 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 9.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.